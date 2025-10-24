DT
Home / Business / Vedanta to invest over Rs one lakh crore in Odisha

Vedanta to invest over Rs one lakh crore in Odisha

ANI
Updated At : 11:45 AM Oct 24, 2025 IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 24 (ANI): Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Charan Majhi, and Vedanta Group Chairman, Anil Agarwal, on Thursday, met to outline a transformative investment plan aimed at reshaping the state's development landscape. Both leaders discussed their vision for achieving the Prime Minister's goal of Viksit Odisha for Viksit Bharat.

Advertisement

A highlight of the discussion was Vedanta's commitment to invest over Rs one lakh crore in Odisha. The investment is expected to generate more than one lakh direct and indirect jobs, marking one of the largest private sector initiatives in the state's history. The Odisha government assured all necessary support, including the swift provision of land for the proposed greenfield projects to begin without delay.

Advertisement

According to a press release, a key part of the plan includes a Rs 2,000 crore advanced ferro alloys plant in Keonjhar. The facility aims to strengthen Odisha's place in the global metals value chain and support India's drive toward self-reliance in critical minerals and alloys. The plant is expected to not only boost local industry but also open up employment opportunities across the region.

Advertisement

Further, Vedanta will establish new Aluminium Parks near its existing and upcoming plants, including one in Jharsuguda and another at a new site provided by the state government. These parks will focus on manufacturing high-end aluminium alloys used in sectors such as aerospace, electric vehicles, and defence. They are also expected to attract downstream investments, enabling the growth of numerous micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi described the initiative as a major step forward for the state's future. "This massive investment will be a game-changer for the bright future of Odisha," he said. He added that such projects will accelerate economic growth, create opportunities for the youth, and lay the foundation for Odisha to become a USD 500 billion economy by 2036.

Advertisement

Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal praised the state's leadership for fostering an investor-friendly environment. "I congratulate Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi for creating an investment-friendly environment in the state, further strengthened by the double-engine growth model with the same visionary leadership at both the State and Centre," he said. Agarwal added that Vedanta remains a long-term partner in Odisha's development and invited young innovators and entrepreneurs to contribute to the aluminium ecosystem through the company's industrial parks.

He noted that Vedanta will facilitate access to land, infrastructure, power, and raw materials on a not-for-profit basis. Agarwal emphasized that this collaborative effort will help realize the Prime Minister's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

