Vedantu brings Eklavya – JEE 2027 to help aspirants prepare with a focused JEE Advanced-first approach

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Edtech platform Vedantu has launched Eklavya – JEE 2027, an online preparation programme for Class 12 students and droppers, with JEE Advanced preparation at the core of its academic approach.

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Designed for aspirants targeting the JEE Advanced examination, Eklavya aims to provide students with a structured learning environment focused on strong conceptual understanding, advanced problem-solving, rigorous practice and regular assessment.

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The programme brings together Vedantu’s experienced Master Teachers and specialised mentors to help students navigate the higher-level concepts and problem-solving demands associated with JEE Advanced. The programme features mentors associated with students who have achieved AIR 11 and AIR 15, along with a Physics Olympiad Gold Medalist, as highlighted in the programme details.

A major focus of Eklavya – JEE 2027 is its extensive live-learning and testing structure. Students will have access to 300+ hours of live classes and 250+ hours of JEE Main and JEE Advanced test series. The testing component is designed to give aspirants consistent exposure to challenging questions while helping them evaluate their preparation and identify areas requiring improvement.

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The programme will also offer dedicated doubt discussion sessions with Master Teachers, enabling students to clarify concepts and strengthen their understanding of difficult topics.

While JEE Main forms an important part of the overall preparation journey, JEE Advanced remains the primary academic focus of Eklavya. The programme is structured to encourage students to move beyond conventional preparation and develop the depth of understanding and analytical problem-solving required for the advanced-level examination.

With Eklavya – JEE 2027, Vedantu aims to bring together expert teaching, advanced-level practice, mentorship, doubt resolution and extensive testing under one focused online programme for Class 12 students and droppers aspiring to prepare for JEE Advanced.

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