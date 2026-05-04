Vedantu Students from Maharashtra Shine in JEE Main 2026; 155 Qualify for JEE Advanced

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New Delhi [India], May 4: Students from Maharashtra delivered an impressive performance in JEE Main 2026, with 155 Vedantu students from the state qualifying for JEE Advanced 2026, contributing to a national tally of over 2200 Vedantu qualifiers advancing to the next stage.

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Among the top performers is Riddhesh Bendale from Bhusawal, who secured an outstanding AIR 35. Having studied Physics with Vedantu, his result reflects strong conceptual clarity and disciplined preparation across one of India's most competitive exams. He is followed by Lakshya Vaish from Vedantu's Swargate Offline Centre, Pune (AIR 1484) and Samyak Jain from Pune (AIR 2518), reinforcing Maharashtra's strong representation this year.

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A significant contribution came from Vedantu's Swargate Offline Centre in Pune, which has recently transitioned into a Centre of Excellence. The centre reported notable improvement in the April attempt compared to January, with 35 students qualifying for JEE Advanced 2026.

Performance highlights include:

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- 3 students above 99.4 percentile

- 10 students above 98 percentile

- 20 students above 95 percentile

This reflects consistent academic progress across the cohort, not just isolated top ranks.

According to Ajay Kumar Verma, Master Teacher at Vedantu's Swargate Centre, this improvement was driven by focused academic planning and continuous performance tracking. Students followed a structured preparation model with daily targets, topic-wise strength mapping, and an intensive 8 AM to 8 PM routine, enabling meaningful progress between the January and April attempts.

These results come alongside strong board exam performances this year, reinforcing the role of consistent academic habits and conceptual understanding in competitive exam success.

Growing Academic Momentum in Maharashtra

Vedantu continues to strengthen its offline presence across Maharashtra, with operational centres in Pune (PCMC, Swargate, Aundh) and expanding footprint in Nagpur, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon. These centres are part of Vedantu's growing network of 75+ Learning Centres across India, designed to bring structured, high-quality academic support closer to students.

Classroom learning is powered by Vedantu's AI-enabled system, Ved, which allows real-time tracking of student performance and engagement. Through tools like Smart Clickers, students receive instant feedback during sessions, enabling quick correction and deeper understanding. Parents are also kept closely informed through regular academic updates, ensuring continuous support beyond the classroom.

"Seeing 155 Vedantu students from Maharashtra qualify for JEE Advanced is a proud moment," said Anand Prakash, Co-founder & Head of Academics, Vedantu. "What stands out is not just the number, but the consistency behind it. These results are built on strong fundamentals, disciplined practice, and sustained academic support over time."

Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder & CEO, Vedantu, added: "Maharashtra has always shown strong academic ambition, and this year's results reflect that spirit. As we expand across Pune, Nagpur, Ahilyanagar, and Jalgaon, our focus remains on bringing high-quality teaching and deeper personal attention closer to students across the state."

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