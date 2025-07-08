Veeda Lifesciences announces partnership with Mango Sciences to bring AI innovation in clinical trials services

PRNewswire

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 8: Veeda Lifesciences, a global contract research organization (CRO), has announced an investment in Mango Sciences, a Boston-based healthcare AI and data company. Through this investment, Veeda intends to leverage AI capabilities to enhance the speed, efficiency, and quality of Clinical Trials services across its expanded global network, enabling more diverse, efficient recruitment and globally representative patient selection. By leveraging Mango Sciences' AI-powered Querent™ platform, Veeda will effectively use technology to automate patient identification with precision and expand its reach across Europe.

"Our partnership will transform Veeda into an AI-driven oncology drug development organization, meeting the growing demand for diversity in clinical trials, which is in line with the expectations of regulators and pharmaceutical companies. We will be one of only a few CROs focused in Oncology with access to this proprietary technology," said Dr. Mahesh Bhalgat, Group CEO and Managing Director, Veeda Clinical Research Limited.

This partnership promotes Veeda's objectives of investing in technology modernization and digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency and quality assurance across its clinical research operations. By deploying the AI-powered Querent™ platform, Veeda will streamline processes, improve data management capabilities, and ensure higher quality standards through broader representation of non-Caucasian populations. This will enhance clinical trial efficiency through advanced data analytics--improving patient matching, trial design, and monitoring while reducing costs and timelines.

Dr. Mohit Misra, Founder & CEO of Mango Sciences, added, "We are integrating Large Language Models (LLMs) and Generative-AI into Querent™ to drive operational efficiencies and improve real-world evidence, ultimately identifying the right drug for the right patient."

Veeda has strengthened its position as a tech-enabled, AI-driven CRO through strategic investments and the acquisition of Health Data Specialists (Heads) previously. This provides Veeda with access to oncology cohorts in India and Europe and with exclusive access to eligible patient pools. This supports Veeda's aim to maintain a competitive edge in the CRO sector while delivering services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical clients globally.

About Veeda Lifesciences:

Veeda Lifesciences (Veeda Clinical Research Limited) platform provides a comprehensive portfolio of services across various stages of the drug development value chain to support small and medium biotech and pharmaceutical companies with capabilities ranging from non-clinical and pre-clinical development to clinical pharmacology and clinical trials across different modalities.

Visit: https://veedalifesciences.com/

About Mango Sciences:

Mango Sciences is a healthcare data and AI technology company dedicated to transforming patient care through advanced data analytics and solutions. Founded by industry veterans with extensive experience in healthcare, life sciences, and data analytics, Mango Sciences is driven by a passion for improving patient representation and access to comprehensive healthcare.

Visit: https://mangosciences.com/

Disclaimer:

Veeda Clinical Research Limited (the "Company") is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, a public issue of its equity shares soon and is in the process of filing a draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. This document is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.

