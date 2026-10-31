DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Veena - THE WEAVE: A Bhujbal Initiative Presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal Brings Yeola’s Original Paithani to Bombay Times Fashion Week

Veena - THE WEAVE: A Bhujbal Initiative Presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal Brings Yeola’s Original Paithani to Bombay Times Fashion Week

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Veena — THE WEAVE, a Bhujbal Initiative presented by Dr. Shefali Bhujbal and designed by Pallavi Goyal, showcased Maharashtra’s treasured Paithani through contemporary fashion at Bombay Times Fashion Week, held at Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai.

Advertisement

With the blessings of Hon. Shri Chhagan Bhujbal, Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection, Government of Maharashtra, the initiative brought together textile heritage, creative expression and a commitment to empowering weavers.

Advertisement

The showcase held a special connection with Yeola, the constituency represented by Shri Chhagan Bhujbal since 2004. His association with the region spans more than two decades, giving the initiative a close connection to the town and its celebrated weaving heritage.

Advertisement

At the heart of the collection was original Paithani sourced from Yeola. Authentic Paithani textiles were transformed into contemporary drapes, lehengas, festive ensembles and accessories. The designs explored new possibilities for the original weave while retaining its distinctive craftsmanship and cultural identity.

The initiative placed particular emphasis on women weavers, recognising their skill, dedication and contribution to sustaining Paithani’s living heritage. By bringing greater visibility to their artistry and exploring contemporary applications for their work, Veena — THE WEAVE aimed to encourage wider appreciation and new opportunities for the weaving community.

Dr. Shefali Bhujbal’s vision connected the preservation of heritage with its evolution for a global audience. Designer Pallavi Goyal translated this vision into silhouettes that demonstrated how original Paithani from Yeola could find fresh relevance in contemporary wardrobes.

Actor Genelia Deshmukh graced the runway as the showstopper, presenting the collection’s blend of traditional artistry and modern design.

Beyond the runway, the initiative carried a purpose: celebrating the people behind the textile, with special recognition of women weavers, and strengthening the connection between their craft and new audiences.

Through Veena — THE WEAVE, a Bhujbal Initiative, Yeola’s weaving heritage found a contemporary expression at Bombay Times Fashion Week—honouring its roots, celebrating its artisans and reimagining Paithani for the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts