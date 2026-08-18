Veerhealth Care Limited Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance with 388% YoY Revenue Growth and 412.50% YoY PAT Up

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New Delhi [India], August 18: Veerhealth Care Limited (BSE: VEERHEALTH), one of India's growing listed companies in the Vegan Ayurvedic and Herbal Cosmetics segment, has reported a strong performance for the first quarter of FY2026-27, supported by growth in export sales, new product categories and expanding domestic and international opportunities.

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Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

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The Company reported significant year-on-year growth in its standalone unaudited financial performance:

* Total Revenue: ₹25.09 crore, up 388.13% YoY.

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* EBITDA: ₹2.07 crore, up 233.87% YoY.

* EBITDA Margin: 8.25%.

* Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹1.23 crore, up by 412.50% YoY.

* PAT Margin: 4.90%.

Strong Order Pipeline

Veerhealth Care has announced multiple significant orders during FY2026-27, strengthening its business visibility.

The Company has received an order from a New York-based company for body care products aggregating to approximately ₹293 lakh. It has also received an order from an Indian FMCG company for skincare products worth approximately ₹1,824.40 lakh, along with an order from a leading Indian retail pharmacy and healthcare network aggregating to approximately ₹111 lakh.

Recently, the Company also received a sample order worth approximately ₹15.74 lakh for Gripe Water from an established buyer based in Sudan. The order marks Veerhealth Care's first strategic entry into the Sudan market and could provide an opportunity to develop longer-term relationships across the African region.

Expanding Global Footprint

Veerhealth Care has received USFDA clearance, enabling exports of OTC drug products to the United States and supporting the Company's "Local to Global" growth strategy. The Company operates a USFDA-approved plant, positioning it to pursue larger international export opportunities.

The Company is also in advanced discussions with a major Russian group for oral care exports and expects to enter the Russian market shortly.

On the domestic e-commerce front, Ayuveer products have been onboarded on Myntra, expanding the brand's online presence across Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Glowroad, JioMart and Myntra.

Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities

Veerhealth Care has commenced production at a new facility featuring in-house plastic moulding for packaging and backward integration, supporting its efforts to enhance manufacturing capabilities and meet increasing demand.

The Company is also in advanced discussions with one of India's largest hotel amenities suppliers, which has an Indo-Canadian joint venture.

Management Outlook

For FY2026-27, the Company expects Total Income of approximately ₹105 crore with a minimum PAT expectation of ₹5-6 crore. For FY2027-28, Veerhealth Care expects Total Income of approximately ₹156 crore with a minimum PAT expectation of ₹9-10 crore.

The Company believes that the India-EU Trade Deal 2026 could create further opportunities for Modern Ayurveda exports from India and support growth in the global wellness market.

Management Commentary

Mr. Bhavin Shah, Managing Director, Veerhealth Care Limited, said:

"I am delighted with the progress we have made in Q1 FY27 by reporting our highest-ever quarterly Total Income of ₹25.09 crore, driven by our consistent focus on expanding our international footprint and strengthening our domestic presence. The growth in our Export Sales and the addition of new product categories have significantly bolstered our position in the global and local markets.

Going ahead, we expect to maintain the high growth rates which we have delivered till now in this Financial Year. Our ability to secure multiple high-value export orders, including those from top institutional suppliers, underscores the trust in our product quality and commitment to excellence. The expansion of our manufacturing footprint further reflects our proactive approach to meeting growing demand and enhancing our production capabilities. These achievements are a testament to our strategy and pave the way for sustained growth and value creation in the coming quarters."

Looking Ahead

In line with its "Local to Global" ambition, Veerhealth Care is working towards scaling its manufacturing and export operations for products under the medical device category in the U.S. market.

With strong Q1 FY27 financial growth, a growing order pipeline, USFDA clearance, expanding e-commerce presence, and increasing international market opportunities, the Company is focused on building a scalable platform across Ayurveda, herbal cosmetics, oral care, OTC products, and wellness categories.

About Veerhealth Care Limited

Veerhealth Care Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of products across the Ayurvedic, herbal, cosmetic, and oral-care segments. Its Ayuveer portfolio focuses on Ayurvedic medicines and oral-care products using natural ingredients, with an emphasis on quality and affordability.

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