Vega Group Launches Vega Adonia in Mysuru, Bringing Premium, Low-Density Plotted Living to Vijayanagar

A limited collection of 30 premium villa plots designed around thoughtful planning, green spaces and future-ready infrastructure.

Mysuru, 28 September: Vega Group, a real estate development company focused on thoughtfully planned spaces, has announced the launch of Vega Adonia, a premium plotted development in Vijayanagar, Mysuru, conceived as an exclusive, low-density residential enclave that brings together considered urban planning, premium detailing and lifestyle-oriented amenities for homebuyers and long-term investors seeking a well-connected address in the city.

Advertisement

Located in Vijayanagar 4th Stage, Vega Adonia has been designed as more than a conventional plotted development, comprising 30 premium villa plots across two exclusive phases, with an emphasis on spacious movement, landscaped open areas, pedestrian-friendly pathways and community-oriented spaces that collectively shape a more intentional way of living.

Advertisement

The project is MUDA and RERA approved, with RERA registration number PRM/KA/RERA/1268/378/PR/181025/008183, offering buyers greater transparency and regulatory assurance.

Speaking about the launch, A.V. Sachin Raju ,Director – Finance & Legal, Vega Group said, “With Vega Adonia, our intention was to move beyond the traditional idea of plotted development and create a community where planning, design and everyday living come together. Mysuru is evolving rapidly while retaining its character and quality of life, and we believe the city needs developments that respond to this growth without compromising on thoughtful planning. Vega Adonia has been designed around this philosophy offering residents the flexibility to create their own homes within a carefully planned and low-density community.”

Advertisement

Designed around the way people live, Vega Adonia’s master planning places emphasis on a hierarchy of roads and pedestrian movement, with 9.15-metre and 12-metre driveways, dedicated pedestrian pathways and landscaped areas integrated across the development. A premium entrance portal with controlled access, accent paving, curated planting and green pockets further define a distinct sense of arrival, while the overall layout prioritises openness, movement and community interaction.

The development also incorporates a range of lifestyle and community amenities, including a landscaped courtyard, jogging track, pedestrian promenades, children’s play area, meditation corner, senior citizen space, party lawn, barbecue area, skating rink and multipurpose court, creating multiple touchpoints for recreation, wellness and social engagement within the community.

With underground utilities and drainage, LED lighting systems, controlled entry and 24/7 security infrastructure, Vega Adonia has been planned to combine aesthetics with the functional requirements of a contemporary residential community, ensuring both convenience and long-term resilience.

Situated in Vijayanagar, one of Mysuru’s established residential zones, Vega Adonia offers connectivity to key parts of the city, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, IT parks and the airport. As Mysuru continues to witness infrastructure development and growing interest from homebuyers and investors, the project is positioned to cater to those looking for the flexibility of building a customised home while benefiting from the structure and security of a gated community.

Unlike ready-built residences, plotted developments allow homeowners to determine the design, scale and functionality of their future homes according to evolving needs, and Vega Adonia brings this flexibility together with the advantages of professionally planned community infrastructure. In this context, A.V. Nitin Raju, Director- Designs & Development, Vega Group added, “The idea behind Vega Adonia is rooted in creating lasting value through good planning and design. Every element from the road hierarchy and pedestrian promenades to the landscaped spaces and material palette has been considered to create an environment that feels premium without being excessive. We see this as a development that can grow with its residents and remain relevant for years to come.”

Vega Adonia reflects Vega Group’s broader approach to creating spaces that balance design, functionality, sustainability and long-term usability, incorporating premium materials such as granite, concrete and modular pavers, while its green pockets and pedestrian-oriented planning encourage a more community-focused way of living. For buyers, the project offers the opportunity to own a plot in a limited, gated community and eventually customize a home around their individual lifestyle, while for investors, its location, planned infrastructure and limited inventory position it as a proposition designed with long-term value in mind.

About Vega group:

The Vega Group is a Bengaluru-based diversified real estate development enterprise specializing in residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects that seamlessly blend aesthetics, sustainability, and uncompromising quality. Founded in 2000 by Srinivas Raju, Nithin Raju, and Sachin Raju, the Group has consistently championed eco-conscious planning and community-centric design philosophies that place people and purpose at the heart of every development.

For more information contact: Kannika Shembekar 8446650899 | kannika@moshimoshi.in Website: https://vegagroups.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)