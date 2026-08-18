Vehere Appoints Avientek as Official Distributor for the Middle East

BusinessWire India

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Dubai [UAE], August 18: Vehere, a global AI cyber defense company specializing in AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Full Packet Capture (PCAP), today announced Avientek FZCO as its official distributor for the Middle East region. Through this partnership, Avientek will distribute Vehere's NDR and PCAP solutions across its regional reseller ecosystem, helping enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure organizations strengthen cyber resilience.

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Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and the growing use of AI by bad actors, UAE authorities have reported a steep increase in cyber-attacks targeting organizations across the region. Around 70% of attacks targeting government platforms, critical infrastructure and enterprise networks are linked to nation-state attackers.

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"The volume and sophistication of cyber threats across the Middle East continue to rise, while customer environments are becoming increasingly distributed and complex," said Jagadeesh C, General Manager, Business Development, Avientek. "Organizations need security that extends beyond the endpoint to protect the broader network environment, including unmanaged devices and connected assets. Vehere's NDR solution addresses this need by providing an independent layer of defense at the network level. We are excited to bring this defense-grade technology to our customers and help them strengthen their cyber resilience."

"Avientek brings the regional reach, channel expertise, and customer relationships needed to make our platform more accessible to organizations across the Middle East," said Shayshi K Bhalla, General Manager Sales, Middle East and Africa, Vehere. "By combining our technology with Avientek's regional expertise, organizations will be better equipped to strengthen threat detection, accelerate investigations, and respond to cyber incidents with greater speed and confidence."

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The partnership marks the beginning of a broader collaboration between Vehere and Avientek, with both companies committed to developing new opportunities and supporting the growth of advanced cybersecurity capabilities across the region.

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