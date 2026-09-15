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Home / Business / Vehere Expands into Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Names ADEON International Official Distributor

Vehere Expands into Eastern Europe and Central Asia, Names ADEON International Official Distributor

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ANI
Updated At : 01:28 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 15: Vehere, a global AI cyber defense company delivering AI-powered Network Detection and Response (NDR) and Full Packet Capture (PCAP) solutions, today announced the appointment of ADEON International as its official distributor across Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

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This appointment comes at a time of heightened demand for advanced cybersecurity solutions across the region, with Central Asian and Eastern European countries experiencing growing waves of state-sponsored and financially motivated cyber-attacks.

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Moreover, as hybrid IT environments expand across on-premises infrastructure, cloud platforms, remote endpoints, and connected devices, organizations require agentless network visibility to continuously monitor east-west traffic, detect lateral movement, and eliminate blind spots across managed and unmanaged assets.

At the core of the partnership is Vehere's NDR platform, which combines 100% lossless full packet capture with multi-agent AI to deliver real-time network visibility, detect advanced cyber threats, reduce alert fatigue, and provide actionable context for faster response.

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“The ability to detect threats at the network level provides organizations with an independent source of intelligence, helping uncover previously undetected malicious activity,” said Oleksandr Kostetskyi, Product Development Manager, ADEON International. “We chose to partner with Vehere because it brings powerful network detection and response and packet capture capabilities to our customers and gives us a differentiated solution to address a growing security need.”

“ADEON’s regional footprint and strong reseller relationships will help customers in the region access Vehere’s battle-tested cybersecurity solutions,” said Praveen Jaiswal, Founder and COO, Vehere. “Together, we look forward to helping organizations strengthen their cyber resilience and respond more effectively to evolving threats.”

Gartner predicts that NDR technology will soon become the core security operations platform worldwide. With more than 20 years of regional cybersecurity experience, ADEON International will help enterprises, government agencies, and critical infrastructure operators adopt Vehere's NDR and PCAP platform through its established reseller network and local expertise.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same).

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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