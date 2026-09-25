VelosShield Showcases India’s Indigenously-Built OT Cybersecurity Innovation at the Global Stage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 25: Indian OT cybersecurity company VelosShield showcased its newly introduced RIDS (OT Security Monitoring & Investigation Platform) highlighting an indigenous approach to protecting industrial and critical infrastructure from growing cyber threats. The platform was showcased at the India Pavilion during GISEC GLOBAL, held in September at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

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Designed for operational technology (OT) environments, RIDS brings together real-time intrusion detection, network visibility, evidence collection and investigation management to help organisations move beyond simply receiving security alerts to understanding incidents and acting on them.

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Vikas Chauhan, Founder & CEO, VelosShield, while presenting the platform highlighted the need of home-grown cyber security platforms for Indian organisations, “As India’s critical infrastructure becomes increasingly connected, indigenous cybersecurity capabilities are essential to protecting the systems that keep our industries running. VelosShield is building security technology from India that understands these operational realities and can protect organisations without disrupting their operations.”

From detection to investigation

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Industrial facilities depend on systems such as PLCs, RTUs and other controllers to run critical processes. As IT and OT environments become increasingly interconnected, security teams face the challenge of not only detecting suspicious activity but also determining what happened, which assets were affected and what evidence is available to support a response.

RIDS has been designed to address this gap by bringing detection and investigation capabilities into a single operating environment. The platform continuously monitors OT network traffic, identifies suspicious activity and affected assets, and provides investigation-ready evidence, including captured files and network artefacts.

Its capacity-based deployment model allows organisations to monitor OT assets within the available monitoring capacity of an appliance or virtual machine, rather than tying licensing to the number of devices. This is intended to simplify deployment and expansion as industrial networks grow.

RIDS also enables teams to assign ownership, track investigations and prioritise responses based on operational impact, helping connect the identification of a potential threat with the actions required to address it.

“The OT security industry has spent years improving visibility and detection, but investigations still depend heavily on manual effort and disconnected evidence. When an alert occurs, teams need to understand what happened, which assets are affected and what evidence supports the investigation,” added Mr. Chauhan. The company sees investigation readiness as an important next step in OT cybersecurity, particularly for industrial environments where security interventions must be carefully managed to avoid affecting production.

Taking Indian OT security innovation to global markets

VelosShield's participation at GISEC GLOBAL provided an international platform to demonstrate its technology to cybersecurity leaders, industrial operators and government representatives. The platform was also viewed by H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government, and H.E. Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the United Arab Emirates. This global showcase forms part of its effort to develop and take Indian cybersecurity capabilities to industrial organisations beyond India.

About Velos Shield

Velos Shield is an OT cybersecurity company focused on helping industrial organisations improve visibility, accelerate investigations and prioritise operational cyber risk.

The company develops technology designed to provide continuous monitoring, investigation-ready evidence and actionable intelligence for security teams, plant operators and executive stakeholders responsible for critical infrastructure protection.

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