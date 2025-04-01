Velosting: Redefining Cloud Services in India with Unmatched Performance and Affordability

PNN

New Delhi [India], April 1: Velosting, a leading cloud service provider in India, is revolutionizing the cloud industry with its cost-effective solutions and superior performance. With a presence in over 12+ Tier 3 data centers across the country and 20+ Edge Data Centers, Velosting is setting new benchmarks for cloud computing in India.

Offering unparalleled affordability, Velosting provides Virtual Private Servers (VPS) starting at just Rs. 88 per month--making it the most cost-effective VPS solution in the world. Additionally, the company claims to offer the lowest latency among all VPS providers, ensuring optimal performance for businesses, startups, and developers alike.

A key differentiator for Velosting is its innovative colocation services, bundled with high-speed internet, allowing businesses to host their infrastructure at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional data center services. By leveraging its extensive edge network, Velosting is empowering enterprises with faster access to cloud resources, improving efficiency and scalability.

Beyond VPS and colocation, Velosting provides a suite of managed and hosted solutions, including Nextcloud deployments, virtual firewalls, cloud surveillance, and S3 storage compatible solutions. These hassle-free, enterprise-grade services allow businesses to focus on growth while leaving infrastructure management to Velosting's expert team.

Velosting is committed to fostering innovation in India's startup ecosystem through its incubation program, which provides startups with access to cutting-edge cloud resources, mentorship, and go-to-market support. Additionally, the company actively collaborates with resellers, system integrators, and enterprises, ensuring businesses of all sizes can harness the power of cloud computing without breaking the bank.

Pawanpreet Singh, Velosting's Chief Technology Officer, emphasized the company's commitment to innovation, stating, "At Velosting, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology by offering high-performance solutions at an unprecedented price point. Our focus on ultra-low latency and cost-effectiveness is enabling businesses to scale like never before. We have over 300+ active CDNs across the country"

Debasis Mohapatra, Business Head at Velosting, added, "We believe that cloud computing should be accessible to everyone--from startups to enterprises. Our extensive data center footprint and strategic partnerships ensure that our customers receive the best possible cloud experience at the most affordable rates."

As Velosting continues to expand its footprint, its mission remains clear: to transform the cloud industry, one server at a time. With an unbeatable combination of cost-effectiveness, ultra-low latency, and comprehensive cloud solutions, Velosting is paving the way for a new era of cloud computing in India.

For more information, visit www.velosting.com, https://www.velosting.com/nextcloud-enterprise.php

