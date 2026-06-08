Vels University Celebrates Placement Day 2026 with 2,846 Job Offers and 91.25 percent Placement Rate

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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8: Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS), Chennai, has achieved an outstanding 91.25% placement rate during the academic year 2025-26, with students securing a remarkable 2,846 job offers through on-campus placement recruitment drives. This achievement reinforces Vels University's reputation as one of the leading institutions for higher education, career development, and industry-focused learning in India.

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Recognized as one of the best deemed universities in Chennai, Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to strengthen its position as a preferred destination for higher education, industry-oriented learning, and successful campus placements. The university's consistent placement performance reflects its commitment to academic excellence, skill development, and career readiness, making it one of the leading choices for students seeking quality education and employment opportunities in Tamil Nadu.

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The placement drives, organized by the Career Advancement Cell, attracted participation from 235 leading companies across diverse industry sectors. Students from Engineering, Management, Commerce, Economics, Computing Sciences, Basic Sciences, and Life Sciences successfully secured employment opportunities with reputed national and multinational organizations.

Top Recruiters at Vels University Placements 2026

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The placement season saw active participation from organizations representing Information Technology, Core Engineering, Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Hospitality, and Emerging Technologies.

Prominent recruiters included:

- Wipro

- Tech Mahindra

- Hexaware Technologies

- Ashok Leyland

- Tata Electronics

- Equitas Bank

- Lalitha Jewellery

- Delphi TVS Technologies

- Super Auto Forge

- Systopic Laboratories

These partnerships continue to strengthen Vels University's industry connect and provide students with access to rewarding career opportunities.

Competitive Salary Packages Reflect Industry Demand

The 2025-26 placement season recorded impressive salary packages ranging from Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 8 lakh per annum, while the highest package offered reached Rs. 13.96 lakh per annum (LPA). These results highlight the growing industry demand for VISTAS graduates and the institution's focus on developing job-ready professionals.

Vels Placement Day 2026 Celebrates Student Success

To recognize this significant milestone, Vels University celebrated "Placement Day 2026 - From Dreams to Designations" on June 5, 2026.

The event was graced by Mr. Anandhakrishnan Devaraj, National Head - NGA Engineering Hiring, Global Campus Hiring Team, Wipro Limited, as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the students, he emphasized the importance of continuous learning and adaptability in today's rapidly evolving professional landscape."Students must continuously upgrade their knowledge and skills in emerging technologies to remain competitive. Confidence, courage, and a commitment to lifelong learning are essential qualities for future leaders," he said.

Vels University founder Chancellor Congratulates Placed Students

Speaking at the event, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder Chancellor of Vels University, congratulated the students on their successful placements and reiterated the institution's commitment to student career success.

He encouraged students to uphold discipline, dedication, and professional excellence throughout their careers and urged them to contribute to society by mentoring future generations of learners.

Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh further stated that Vels University remains committed to creating meaningful career opportunities and ensuring that students are equipped with the skills, knowledge, and industry exposure required to succeed in today's competitive job market.

Vels University: Building Careers Through Industry-Oriented Education

The exceptional placement performance achieved during the 2025-26 academic year reflects Vels University's strong industry partnerships, academic excellence, and student-centric approach to career development. Through continuous industry engagement, skill enhancement initiatives, internships, and placement training programs, VISTAS continues to empower students to transform their academic aspirations into successful professional careers.

About VELS University

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to be recognised as one of the best deemed university in Chennai, distinguished by its prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category I status.

Home to over 20,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220 members, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy, and Computing Sciences, among others.

With its commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic development, VISTAS remains a premier destination for quality higher education in India.

For more information kindly visit: www.vistas.ac.in

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