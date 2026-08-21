VELS Welcomes Freshers with Grand Celebrations Across Four Campuses in Chennai

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)

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VELS Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies welcomed new students through a series of Freshers’ Day 2026 celebrations held across its campuses in Pallavaram, Periyapalayam, Thalambur and Thiruvanmiyur in Chennai. The celebrations marked the beginning of a new academic journey for students joining programmes across diverse disciplines, including healthcare, engineering, technology, management, maritime studies, aviation and computing sciences.

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Students at Freshers’ Day 2026 Across Four Campuses in Chennai

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The VELS Freshers’ Day 2026 celebrations brought together students, parents, faculty members, senior administrators and distinguished guests. The programmes featured formal inaugural ceremonies, inspiring addresses, cultural performances and student engagement activities, introducing freshers to campus life, academic opportunities, student activities and career-focused learning at VELS.

The VELS mascot Velu, was one of the highlights of the Freshers’ Day celebrations, creating excitement and enthusiasm among the students. Representing wisdom, strength, learning and perseverance, Velu added a vibrant and memorable element to the celebrations, with students enthusiastically interacting and capturing moments with the mascot.

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Freshers’ Day 2026 at VELS Pallavaram Campus

The Pallavaram Campus, the flagship campus of the VELS Group of Institutions, hosted Freshers’ Day programmes on August 3 and 5, welcoming students from diverse academic disciplines.

The programmes introduced students to the University's academic ecosystem, research and innovation opportunities, student clubs, sports facilities, placement initiatives and co-curricular activities.

Dr. Irai Anbu, IAS (Retd.), Former Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, graced the August 3 Freshers’ Day programme as Chief Guest, while Mr. Sylendra Babu, IPS (Retd.), Former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, was the Chief Guest for the August 5 programme.

Both dignitaries shared valuable insights with the students on discipline, lifelong learning, leadership, goal-setting, personal development and the importance of making responsible choices during their formative years.

Freshers’ Day 2026 at VELS Periyapalayam Campus

The VELS Periyapalayam Campus hosted its Freshers’ Day programme on August 10 for students pursuing programmes in Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy and Pharmacy.

Dr. V. Ganesan, Academic Director, Vijaya Medical & Educational Trust, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and addressed the freshers on the importance of academic excellence, professional ethics, discipline and holistic development in building meaningful careers in the healthcare sector.

The programme highlighted the importance of professional knowledge, compassion, responsibility and continuous learning for students preparing to enter the healthcare profession.

Freshers’ Inauguration 2026 at VELS Thalambur Campus

At the VELS Thalambur Campus, VISTAS conducted the Freshers’ Inauguration on August 7 for students pursuing Nautical Science and Marine Engineering.

Shri K. Saravanan, Registrar, Indian Maritime University, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and addressed the students, encouraging them to embrace discipline, integrity, innovation and excellence as they prepare for careers in the global maritime industry.

The programme highlighted the campus's emphasis on academic learning, professional development, leadership, sports and extracurricular engagement, while introducing students to the opportunities and responsibilities associated with careers in the maritime sector.

Freshers’ Day 2026 at VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus

At the VELS Thiruvanmiyur Campus, Freshers’ Day programmes held on August 12 and 14 reflected the University's focus on technology-driven education, industry exposure and AI-integrated learning.

Students were introduced to the campus's academic ecosystem, innovation initiatives, emerging technology opportunities and career-focused learning pathways.

The School of Aviation hosted Capt. Albert Tiong Kung Yung, Captain and Aviation Lead Instructor, Asia Aeronautical Training Academy, Malaysia, and Mr. Teng Keng Peh, Director, Alpha Aviation Group, Indonesia, as Chief Guests for the respective programmes.

The School of Computing Sciences welcomed Ms. Padma Jayaraman, Senior Associate Director, Movate, while the School of Management and Commerce hosted Ts. Dr. Suvarmani Subban, Chief Academic Officer / Administrator (DG), Malaysia, as Chief Guest.

The participation of experienced professionals from the aviation, technology and management sectors provided students with valuable industry perspectives and insights as they embarked on their higher education journey.

Guidance for the New Generation of VELS Students

Addressing the freshers, Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh, Founder Chancellor, VELS Group of Institutions, emphasised the importance of discipline and maintaining a balanced college life. He encouraged students to learn with dedication, participate in sports and cultural activities, explore innovation and entrepreneurship, and make full use of the opportunities provided by VELS.

Addressing the parents, he assured them that “their children are in safe hands”, reaffirming VELS's commitment to nurturing students academically, professionally and personally and preparing them to become responsible citizens and future leaders.

Dr. Preethaa Ganesh, Vice President, VELS Group of Institutions, highlighted VISTAS's academic standing as one of Chennai’s prominent deemed-to-be universities, with NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category-I status.

She encouraged students to make the most of their college experience by actively participating in academics, research, innovation, sports, cultural activities, clubs, internships and leadership initiatives.

She emphasised four essential investments for a successful life: Knowledge, Health, Relationships and Character and encouraged students to build meaningful friendships and make full use of the opportunities available on campus.

Freshers’ Day 2026 Marks a New Beginning at VELS

The VELS Freshers’ Day 2026 celebrations also enabled students to familiarise themselves with their respective campuses, interact with faculty members and senior students, and discover the wide range of academic, extracurricular and career-development opportunities available to them.

With a continued focus on academic excellence, industry integration, research, innovation, international exposure and employability, VELS Group of Institutions remains committed to creating an environment where students can discover their strengths, pursue their aspirations and prepare for a rapidly evolving professional world.

The Freshers’ Day celebrations concluded on an energetic note, with students embracing their new identity as members of the VELS community and looking forward to the academic journey ahead.

About VELS University

VELS Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) continues to be recognised as one of the prominent deemed-to-be universities in Chennai, distinguished by its prestigious NAAC A++ accreditation and UGC Category-I status. Home to over 20,000 students and supported by a dedicated faculty strength of 1,220 members, VISTAS offers more than 150 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across a wide spectrum of disciplines. These include Medicine, Engineering, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Mass Communication, Maritime Studies, Aviation, Physiotherapy and Computing Sciences, among others.

With its commitment to academic excellence, innovation and holistic development, VISTAS remains a premier destination for quality higher education in India.

For more information, visit: www.vistas.ac.in

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