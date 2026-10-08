Velvetree Colour Awards – AURA 2026 Brings India’s Hair Colouring Community Together in a Grand Celebration of Creativity and Craft

New Delhi, September 2026: The beauty and professional hair industry witnessed a landmark celebration of creativity, artistry and craftsmanship with the successful conclusion of the Velvetree Colour Awards – AURA 2026. Created by Velvetree, the national platform was designed to recognise and celebrate exceptional talent in professional hair colouring and styling, while bringing together some of the most passionate participants and professionals from India’s hair and beauty community.

The response to AURA 2026 reflected the growing enthusiasm and talent within the professional hair colouring space. The competition received an extraordinary 1,500+ entries in Round 1, demonstrating the strong interest among professionals and aspiring artists to showcase their creativity and technical abilities. Following multiple stages of evaluation, the competition progressed to Round 2 with 100

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participants, before narrowing down to 36 finalists who earned their place at the Grand Finale. The journey from more than 1,500 entries to the final 36 highlighted the competitive spirit, dedication and creative potential present across India’s professional hair and colour community.

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The Grand Finale was held on 28th and 29th September 2026 at Tivoli Hotel, Chhatarpur, Delhi. The two-day celebration brought together leading hair artists, industry professionals, jury members, influencers, finalists and guests, creating a vibrant environment centred around professional hair artistry, colour, creativity and craft.

The Grand Finale experience began on 28th September with finalist check-ins, followed by lunch and the pre-lightening and colour deposition process. These stages formed an important part of the finalists’ preparation as they translated their creative ideas into their final colour creations. The atmosphere also reflected Velvetree’s effort to create a meaningful experience for the participating artists beyond the competition itself.

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In a special gesture towards the participants, Velvetree Founder Mr. Pardeep Aggarwal, along with his family and team, hosted a candlelit dinner by the poolside for the finalists and jury. The gathering provided an opportunity for participants and industry personalities to come together in a more relaxed setting, while adding a celebratory dimension to the first day of the Grand Finale.

The final competition commenced on 29th September with the styling challenge and participant interviews. The finalists were given the opportunity to bring their creative vision to life through their styling and colour work, while the interviews added another dimension to the overall evaluation and showcased the individuals behind the artistry.

The evening showcase became the visual highlight of AURA 2026. The programme presented the journey of the awards through behind-the-scenes footage, the Velvetree brand film and dramatic ramp walks featuring the finalists’ colour creations. The showcase brought the work of the finalists into the spotlight and offered guests an opportunity to experience the creativity and craftsmanship developed throughout the competition.

The distinguished jury for the Grand Finale featured Mr. Varun Attri, Mr. Naseem Salmani, Mr. Uday Takke, Mr. Vikas Marwah and Mr. Deepak Jalhan. Their presence added depth and professional perspective to the evaluation process. Mr. Rajiv Gupta and Mr. Najeeb Ur Rehman attended the celebration as Chief Guests, further contributing to the significance of the occasion.

After the final evaluations, the coveted Velvetree Colour Awards – AURA 2026 honours were announced. Saviel Norbert C Drozario of HEADTURNERS emerged as the Winner. Devyani Deshmukh of U Takke’s Institute of Hair and Skin was named First Runner-Up. Mohit Sen was recognised as Second Runner-Up, while Alasba Khan of Naseem Salon Academy was also named Second Runner-Up.

The recognition of these finalists represented the culmination of a journey that began with more than 1,500 entries. Each stage of the competition created an opportunity for participants to demonstrate their approach to professional hair colouring, styling and creative expression. The final honours celebrated not only the winning artists but also the commitment and skill demonstrated by the wider finalist community.

The scale of participation was one of the defining aspects of AURA 2026. Moving from 1,500+ entries in the opening round to 100 participants in Round 2 and then to 36 finalists at the Grand Finale reflected the structured journey of the awards. It also placed the finalists at the centre of a national celebration where their colour creations and styling work could be presented before industry professionals, jury members and guests.

Beyond being a competition, AURA 2026 represents Velvetree’s commitment to creating meaningful platforms for professional hair artists. By bringing artists, industry professionals, jury members, influencers and guests together, the initiative created a space where professional hair colouring and styling could be celebrated as an important form of creative artistry and craftsmanship.

The awards also highlighted the importance of innovation within the professional hair and beauty industry. Hair colour continues to provide artists with a powerful medium for creative expression, and platforms such as AURA 2026 help bring this work into a larger professional spotlight. The scale of participation further demonstrated the interest and potential within India’s professional hair and colour community.

The two-day format also allowed the event to move beyond a single awards ceremony and present a complete finalist experience. From check-ins and preparation on the opening day to the styling challenge, interviews and evening showcase on the second day, each stage contributed to the overall journey of AURA 2026. The combination of competition, presentation and celebration kept the focus on both the craft and the people behind it.

The Grand Finale concluded with an after-party attended by finalists, jury members, guests and the Velvetree team. The closing celebration marked the culmination of two days dedicated to colour, creativity, craftsmanship and the future of professional hair artistry.

With its national participation, multi-stage evaluation process and grand finale experience, Velvetree Colour Awards – AURA 2026 stood as a celebration of the people and creativity shaping India’s professional hair colouring community. From the first round of entries to the final ramp showcase, the event brought together talent, artistry and professional recognition in one platform, creating a

memorable conclusion to the 2026 edition.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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