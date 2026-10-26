Venky’s brings a spicy twist to mealtimes with the launch of Chicken Pickles

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October26: Venky’s, one of India’s best-known poultry brands, has launched Chicken Pickles, a range of six ready-to-enjoy pickles that pair chicken with the spice and tang of India’s regional pickling traditions. The range is part of the Venky’s Chicken in Minutes portfolio.

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The launch takes Venky’s into a new category, bringing the brand’s expertise in chicken to one of India’s most loved mealtime accompaniments. Each variant is designed to add instant flavour to a meal making every bite more satisfying.

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The range comes in six flavours:

- Andhra – the fiery tang associated with Andhra-style pickles

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- Kashmiri – the gentle warmth of Kashmiri spices

- Black Pepper – a bold, peppery punch inspired by Kerala

- Green Pickle – a fresh, herby kick of green chilli, coriander and pudina (mint)

- North Indian – the classic Dhaba-style mix of fennel, nigella, ginger-garlic and green chilli heat

- Spicy Thecha – inspired by Maharashtra’s much-loved Thecha, with a heat-led kick

B. Balaji Rao, Managing Director, Venky’s (India) Limited, said, “At Venky’s, our growth has always been guided by a deep understanding of the poultry industry and a commitment to delivering value to our consumers. With the introduction of Chicken Pickles, we are expanding our portfolio into an exciting new category that brings together our core strengths and our passion for food innovation. The six flavours have been carefully chosen to reflect India’s diverse culinary preferences, bringing authentic regional tastes to consumers across the country. We see this as an opportunity to build on the trust we have earned over the years while creating new avenues for consumers to experience the Venky’s brand.”

Venky’s Chicken Pickles pair easily with dal and rice, parathas and everyday home-cooked food, bringing a burst of flavour to even the simplest meal.

The launch is backed by a vibrant, unconventional campaign built on bold colours, punchy messaging and playful expressions. It is designed to make each of the six flavours stand out and to invite consumers to find their favourite.

Venky’s Chicken Pickles are available at modern-format stores in Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Cochin, Chennai, in 300 g glass jar packs priced at ₹365 to ₹390.

About Venky’s

Venky's (India) Limited is a part of Venkateshwara Hatcheries Limited, the flagship company of VH Group of Companies established since 1971. During the last 50 years, the group has promoted and is associated with a number of companies encompassing virtually every avenue in poultry farming.

Venky’s (India) Limited, a pioneer in processed and further processed chicken products in India, began operations in 1986 at Kamshet, Pune, Maharashtra, and now has two state-of-the-art chicken processing facilities at Kamshet (Pune) and Ranebennur (Karnataka).

Venky’s is the prominent supplier to many national and international QSR chains, Ecommerce/Q-commerce, HoReCa, Retail Market including Modern Trade & General Trade.

Venky's is involved in Research and Development of products on continuous basis to meet the latest trends and bring out various innovative products. Venky's has developed Ready-to-eat, freezer-to fryer and easy-to-cook products with three types of cooking, i.e., Flash fried, kettle cooked and oven cooked products

All the products produced at Venky's conform to HACCP/ FSSC and ISO norms. Venky's is FSSC 22000 certified by TUV NORD CERT GmbH including ISO 22000:2005 ISO /TS 22002-1:2009 and additional FSSC 22000 requirements.

Venky's has been certified with Certificate of Approval from Export Inspection Council of India, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India for export of fresh poultry meat and poultry meat products.

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