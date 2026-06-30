Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen appointed to newly constituted US Defense Policy Board

Washington DC [US], June 30 (ANI): Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen has been appointed to the newly constituted US Defense Policy Board, according to an announcement made by US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

Advertisement

The announcement was made as the Department of War unveiled the members of the Defense Policy Board, an advisory committee that provides independent strategic advice and recommendations to senior leadership of the department.

Advertisement

In an official statement US Department of War stated, "Secretary of War Pete Hegseth today announced the appointment of members to the Defense Policy Board. Ambassador Robert Lighthizer, who previously served as U.S. Trade Representative from 2017-2021, will serve as its Chair, and former Senator Norm Coleman will serve as its Vice Chair".

Advertisement

Among the 15 members appointed to the board is Marc Andreessen, a prominent technology investor and entrepreneur. His appointment comes alongside several other members drawn from policy, military and public service backgrounds.

Marc Andreessen is a prominent American entrepreneur, software developer and venture capitalist, best known for co-creating one of the world's first widely used web browsers, Mosaic, in the early 1990s. He is also cofounder and general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

Advertisement

His appointment to the US Defense Policy Board is notable because he comes from the technology and venture capital world rather than the traditional military or diplomatic establishment. The board advises the US Secretary of War on defense strategy, modernization and national security issues.

The newly appointed members of the Defense Policy Board include Michael N. Anton, Rachel A. Bovard, Tom P. Feddo, Mike J. Garcia, Kenneth P. Jones, Blake G. Masters, Daniel P. McCarthy, Michael P. Pillsbury, retired Admiral Chas A. Richard, Francis P. Sempa, Christopher A. Williams and Theo J. Wold.

According to the Department of War, the Defense Policy Board was originally established in 1985 and serves as an advisory committee to the Secretary of War, the Deputy Secretary and the Under Secretary for Policy.

The board is tasked with providing independent strategic advice on a range of defense and national security matters. Its areas of focus include strategic planning, policy implications of US force structure and modernization, regional defense policies and other defense policy issues of special interest to the department.

The announcement marks the formal establishment of the new board under Secretary Hegseth's leadership, with Ambassador Lighthizer and former Senator Coleman leading a group of members drawn from diverse professional backgrounds.

Marc Andreessen's inclusion on the board highlights the presence of technology and innovation expertise within the advisory body. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)