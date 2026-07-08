VenueInDelhi Completes 10 Years, Crosses 10,000 Wedding Bookings Across Delhi NCR

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New Delhi [India], July 8: VenueInDelhi is celebrating its 10th birthday. Since 2013, the Delhi NCR platform, which was one of the first in India to go online for booking wedding venues, has helped over 10,000 families book wedding venues, engagement and reception venues. Today, it has over 1400 properties listed across Delhi NCR and 14 other cities in India, including banquet halls, marriage halls, luxury hotels, farmhouses, resorts and destination wedding venues.

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The anniversary comes with an announcement: 10 new cities in 2026, plus instant availability checks, virtual venue tours and a rewards programme for partner venues.

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If you have ever organized an Indian wedding, you know that the venue is the difficult part. Families visit six, seven, sometimes eight properties. Every visit is a new negotiation with a new owner, and even after all that, it's still a mess to compare prices and dates.

Wedding Venue in Delhi presents the entire process on a single screen -- location, budget, number of guests, catering style, parking -- and the shortlist returns with complimentary advice from the company's wedding advisors.

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The numbers back the model up. Last financial year the platform handled close to 26,000 venue enquiries and helped its partner venues book business worth roughly ₹140 crore.

The founder of VenueInDelhi, Mr. Gagandeep Singh said "I launched this venue discovery platform in 2013" . "In 2013, families still relied on relatives and roadside hoardings to find a banquet hall. My first office was a single room, and I'd personally walk clients through venues in Chhatarpur because they simply didn't trust photos on a website."

"Ten years later, it's the opposite problem. Customers now expect a digital shortlist before they ever visit a property in person. Our main job is to ensure absolute honesty. What people see on our platform must match the physical reality perfectly. We provide verified venue pricing, real gallery photos, and honest capacity numbers. That is our entire business model."

Delhi's old wedding belts have the deepest coverage, including Chhatarpur, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Pitampura, South Delhi. Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad are fast developing. The platform features venues in Jaipur, Chandigarh and Lucknow outside NCR and destination wedding properties in Udaipur and Goa.

The biggest change over the last decade has been in customer behavior, not technology, the company says. Couples come with Pinterest boards and precise budgets. Before they even ask about the price, they inquire about decor flexibility, vegetarian-only kitchens, valet capacity and guest accommodation. Bookings that once took weeks of family deliberation now close in days. VenueInDelhi has retrained its consultants around these newer questions and added detailed amenity data -- catering options, accommodation, accessibility, parking counts -- to every listing.

The industry context matters too. India's wedding market runs upwards of ₹10 lakh crore a year and feeds a long chain of businesses -- hotels, banquet operators, decorators, caterers, photographers, event planners. For venue owners, the platform means a steady flow of verified enquiries; partner venues report that nearly half their annual bookings now come in online.

The 2026 plan splits into two phases. Availability checks and virtual venue tours are available in the first half of the year. The partner rewards programme and the 10 new cities follow by December.

"This industry still has plenty of broken pieces, and pricing is the biggest one. Nobody publishes real rates," Mr. Singh added. "If a family can see three comparable venues with real rates side by side, half the stress of wedding planning disappears. That's what the next ten years are about for us."

About VenueInDelhi

Founded in 2013 by Mr. Gagandeep Singh, VenueInDelhi is a wedding venue discovery and booking platform connecting customers with banquet halls, marriage halls, luxury hotels, farmhouses, resorts and destination wedding venues across Delhi NCR and major Indian cities. The platform pairs venue search with free expert consultation, helping families book venues for weddings, engagements, receptions, corporate events and social celebrations.

Kindly visit the website for more details www.venueindelhi.com

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