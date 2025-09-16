Venus Safety & Health Charts Global Growth Path with Comprehensive Safety, Health, and the recently launched Air Filtration Solutions

VMPL

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in safety and health solutions and now an emerging leader in advanced air filtration range, announced its ambitious global growth roadmap at a press conference today. With five advanced manufacturing units in Navi Mumbai, the company produces up to 1.5 million safety, health, and air filtration units daily and exports to 32 countries, scaling up to meet the rising global demand for protection across industries and healthcare.

Founded in 1986, Venus has built a reputation as one of India's largest and most trusted manufacturers in air filtration, occupational safety and medical health solutions. Its 900+strong workforce--75% of whom are women--powers a diverse portfolio spanning occupational safety, medical health, and state-of-the-art air filtration products. Venus' air filtration portfolio addresses growing industrial and healthcare needs with a wide range of solutions. With in-house testing facilities, including HEPA filter testing rigs and photo meters for precision measurement, the company ensures that its filters meet stringent international standards. Designed to serve industries such as pharmaceuticals, cleanrooms, food processing, paint shops, and healthcare, Venus filters are engineered for reliability, efficiency, and long service life.

Speaking at the event, Mahesh Kudav, Chairman & Managing Director, Venus Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., said, "The global safety and health market is evolving rapidly, and Venus is committed to delivering innovative, high-quality solutions that meet both domestic and international needs. With our expansion in air filtration technologies, particularly HVAC solutions, we are enabling safer and more comfortable working environments across industries. Post-COVID, the industry has witnessed a paradigm shift in how safety is perceived--not as a compliance measure but as a culture, and this shift has opened new avenues for growth across sectors. At Venus, we continue to engage closely with our distributors and retailers, equipping them with the right knowledge so they can guide end-users in choosing appropriate safety solutions. This collaborative approach, combined with our integrated manufacturing, robust R&D, and global partnerships, positions us strongly to scale sustainably and support industries, healthcare systems, and frontline workers worldwide."

The air filtration range includes pocket filters with high dust-holding capacity and moisture resistance for HVAC and industrial environments, panel filters that deliver consistent efficiency across varying conditions, and mini-pleated filters that combine high airflow with low resistance for longer service life. For critical applications, Venus offers deep-pleated HEPA and ULPA filters that ensure maximum protection in cleanrooms and pharmaceutical processes, along with high-temperature filters designed to withstand demanding operations in sterilization tunnels, dryers, and paint shops. Complementing this portfolio are filter mats, paint arresters, and baffle filters, which provide effective solutions for specialized industrial processes.

In addition to its product portfolio, Venus offers a wide range of personal safety solutions including filtering facepiece respirators, half- and full-face masks, safety helmets, safety glasses, safety goggles, disposable and reusable earplugs, and safety helmets with accessories. The company has also developed advanced Powered Air Purifying Respirators (PAPR) that deliver a continuous flow of filtered air to the user through battery-powered blowers and replaceable filter cartridges.

Venus has consistently invested in in-house R&D, resulting in patented solutions such as the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and the Twist N Click filter system, which enhance comfort and usability. The company also maintains in-house test laboratories, conducts batch-wise testing, and performs advanced global-standard tests, including NIOSH and CE certifications for chemical gases, carbon monoxide, lens refraction for eyewear, and SCBA systems for firefighting.

With a strong presence in UAE, EU, and the USA, Venus is steadily expanding its international distribution network. Collaborations with IITs, DRDO, BIS, and ISO reinforce its position as a technology-driven company contributing to global safety and health standards. Looking ahead, Venus aims to strengthen its leadership by expanding capacity, accelerating innovation, and enhancing global partnerships. The company is also focused on faster turnaround times and customized solutions, enabled by backward integration in non-woven fabric production and in-house plastic molding.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Navi Mumbai, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) with exports to over 32 countries. An ISO 9001:2015-certified company, VENUS operates seven advanced facilities producing 1.5 million units daily, powered by a 1,500+ strong workforce, 75% of whom are women. With a portfolio spanning occupational safety, healthcare, and air filtration, and innovations like the Stay Cool Butterfly Vent Valve and Twist N Click filter system, VENUS is recognized for its quality, reliability, and contribution to global safety standards through collaborations with IITs, DRDO, BIS, and ISO.

