VENUS Safety Highlights Advanced PPE and Respiratory Protection Solutions at OSH India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., a leading Indian manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and advanced air filtration solutions, showcased its comprehensive workplace safety portfolio at OSH India 2026, held from October 7 to 9 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, NESCO, Mumbai.

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At the exhibition, VENUS Safety highlighted its range of safety helmets, protective eyewear, hearing protection, respiratory protection and face protection products. The showcase also featured its Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) systems and Supplied Airline designed for specialised industrial and demanding operational environments.

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Commenting on the participation, Mahesh Kudav, Chairman and Managing Director, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., said, “Workplace safety requires more than simply making protective equipment available; it is equally important to ensure that people understand the protection a product offers and how to use it correctly. As Indian manufacturing capabilities continue to advance, there is an opportunity to develop high-quality safety solutions that meet demanding industry requirements while building greater confidence among users. At VENUS Safety, our focus remains on combining product quality, performance and usability to help industries make informed choices and strengthen safety at the workplace.”

The company’s participation reflected a growing need for industries to move beyond basic PPE procurement towards a more informed approach to workplace safety—one that considers the nature of workplace hazards, product performance, fit, comfort and compliance with applicable safety standards. Selecting appropriate protective equipment and ensuring that workers understand its correct use remain essential to strengthening safety practices on the shop floor.

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Through its participation, VENUS Safety engaged with industry endusers, distributors and safety professionals on evolving occupational safety requirements and the role of dependable PPE in protecting workers across different applications. The company’s integrated portfolio, spanning personal protection, specialised respiratory systems and air filtration, reflects its continued focus on supporting industrial safety needs through in-house manufacturing and product development capabilities.

About VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1986, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of PPE and advanced air filtration solutions. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the company operates seven advanced manufacturing facilities with a combined footprint of over 6 lakh sq. ft. and an installed production capacity of up to 1.5 million units per day. VENUS exports to more than 32 countries and has developed capabilities across occupational safety, healthcare and industrial air filtration. Its integrated manufacturing operations and in-house testing capabilities support the development of reliable, compliant and high-performance safety solutions that meet national and international standards.

For further information on the company: https://venusohs.com/

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