VENUS Safety to Showcase Advanced Workplace Safety Solutions at OSH India 2026

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 5: VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., a leading manufacturer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), is set to participate in OSH India 2026, taking place from October 7 to 9, 2026, at NESCO, Mumbai. At Hall 3, Stall E-60.

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The showcase will feature VENUS Safety’s range of safety helmets, protective eyewear, hearing protection, respiratory protection and face protection products, alongside advanced respiratory and breathing-air solutions for demanding industrial and emergency-response applications. The company will also highlight its SCBA systems, Supplied Airline solutions and Air Filtration solutions, demonstrating its capabilities across a wide range of workplace hazards and industrial environments.

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The portfolio reflects VENUS Safety’s focus on developing reliable protection solutions while addressing critical requirements such as comfort, fit, usability and compliance. From everyday personal protection to specialised respiratory and breathing-air requirements, the company aims to support industries in building safer and more effective workplace protection systems.

The company’s participation comes at a time when industries are placing greater emphasis on workplace safety, regulatory compliance and effective personal protection, with increasing awareness around selecting the right PPE for specific workplace hazards.

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Commenting on the company’s participation, Mahesh Kudav, Chairman and Managing Director, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd., said, “OSH India provides an important platform for us to engage with safety professionals and industry stakeholders and showcase the capabilities we have developed over the years. Our focus is on designing and manufacturing safety solutions that offer dependable protection without compromising on comfort and usability. Through our participation, we look forward to presenting our ear, respiratory and face protection portfolio and engaging with industries on their evolving workplace safety needs.”

Through its participation at OSH India 2026, VENUS Safety will engage with industry professionals, safety experts and businesses while showcasing its product expertise and continued focus on innovation across the workplace safety ecosystem.

About VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd.

Founded in 1986, VENUS Safety & Health Pvt. Ltd. is a leading global manufacturer of PPE and advanced air filtration solutions. Headquartered in Navi Mumbai, the company operates seven advanced manufacturing facilities with a combined footprint of over 6 lakh sq. ft. and an installed production capacity of up to 1.5 million units per day. VENUS exports to more than 32 countries and has developed capabilities across occupational safety, healthcare and industrial air filtration. Its integrated manufacturing operations and in-house testing capabilities support the development of reliable, compliant and high-performance safety solutions that meet national and international standards.

For further information on the company: https://venusohs.com/

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