Verified Packers and Movers Quotes in Minutes: Thepackersmovers.com Launches Festive Season Update

As relocation demand rises during the festive season, the platform is helping customers get verified moving quotes and compare costs faster, without the usual back-and-forth.

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Thepackersmovers.com, one of India's trusted digital directories for hiring verified packers and movers, has announced a simple and faster way for customers to compare and hire the right option for their budget and timeline, especially during the festive season — one of the busiest times for household and office relocations across India.

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When demand for relocation surges, customers have to call multiple times before booking a moving company. They need to wait for quotes and find it challenging to compare prices. Whether they are searching for Packers and Movers in Delhi or any other city.

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With every passing year, the platform is witnessing a sharp increase in the number of relocations during festive seasons, whether it is professionals relocating for a job or families changing their locations before Diwali.

Around 40% of all moves in India happen from October to February, based on Thepackersmovers.com's internal booking data, reflecting the peak driven by school-year transitions, corporate year-end transfers, and festival celebrations.

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Thepackersmovers.com addresses this challenge. Having helped people with their relocations for over 20 years, the platform understands how the peak season affects demand in the market. Higher searches around the rush time are quite obvious, whether people are searching for packers and movers in Bangalore or other cities.

Therefore, the team has built a faster way to get through the selection process for moving companies during the festive rush — connecting customers with three verified movers within minutes.

Through continuous updates to its platform, the company enables customers to submit their relocation details once and receive quotes from three verified packers and movers within minutes. They no longer need to spend days coordinating with different companies individually. The platform also combines a free Moving Cost Calculator and Packing Calculator to share more precise estimates, helping people plan their move with a clearer budget in hand before hiring any moving company.

"Relocation is stressful enough on its own; the festive season only adds to it, with people juggling dates, family priorities, and finances all at once. We built this update with that reality in mind, to make the moving process genuinely simpler for our customers, not just faster," said Mukesh Kumar, Senior Manager at Thepackersmovers.com.

He added, "Our goal has always been the same: to make relocation simple, fast, and accessible, especially when things get busy. We don't want people to find Packers and Movers Charges high or unmanageable during rush time."

Thepackersmovers.com Follows Strict Verification for Every Listed Mover

Every mover listed on the platform goes through Thepackersmovers.com's verification process, which includes checks on GST registration, insurance coverage, business registration documents, and valid identity proof of the company owners. This step has been in place since the platform's founding in 2006, and continues to be applied strictly as festive-season demand brings more inquiries to the platform.

With operations spanning 140+ cities and a network of 10,000+ listed moving companies, Thepackersmovers.com continues to be a go-to resource for customers seeking dependable relocation services - now made faster and simpler for the season when they need it most.

Quick Facts

Founded: 2006 | Cities covered: 140+ | Verified movers: 10,000+ | Customers served: 2M+ | Peak moving season: October–February (Rs 40% of annual moves)

About Thepackersmovers.com

Founded in 2006, Thepackersmovers.com is one of India's leading online platforms for finding verified and reliable packers and movers. With a network of over 10,000 listed moving companies operating across 140+ cities, the platform has helped more than 2 million customers relocate safely for household, office, and vehicle moves, both within India and internationally. Every listed company is verified for GST registration, insurance, and business documentation before being added to the platform.

Media Contact: The Packers Movers +91-9711065096 info@thepackersmovers.com https://www.thepackersmovers.com/

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