VERO MODA Launches the Marilyn Monroe Capsule Collection

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2: Some icons never fade, they evolve. This season, VERO MODA, one of India's leading fashion brands, celebrates the 100-year legacy of global icon Marilyn Monroe through an exclusive capsule collection that reimagines one of fashion and pop culture's most legendary figures for the modern woman. The collection launches on 1st September 2026.

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Decades after she first captivated the world, Marilyn Monroe remains a symbol of confidence, individuality and effortless glamour. Long before the age of social media, she defined what it meant to be an icon with magnetic presence and fearless femininity continuing to inspire generations across fashion, film and culture today.

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VERO MODA translates Marilyn's iconic spirit into a fashion-forward yet nostalgic collection designed for today's woman, one who embraces authenticity and confidence in every moment.

The collection seamlessly blends VERO MODA's signature aesthetic with Marilyn Monroe's unmistakable visual identity. Her legendary portraits, iconic signature and instantly recognisable kiss mark are thoughtfully woven throughout the collection, creating pieces that feel nostalgic yet unmistakably modern.

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At its heart are statement dresses, graphic t-shirts and relaxed sweatshirts showcasing Marilyn's most celebrated imagery through bold portrait graphics and pop-art inspired artwork. Playful polka dots, delicate pearl embellishments, sparkling rhinestone details and expressive graphics pay homage to the glamour Marilyn defined, reinterpreted with a contemporary outlook.

A standout highlight is the denim capsule, where vintage-inspired washes meet feminine ruffles, modern silhouettes and elevated detailing, offering a modern take on one of fashion's most enduring essentials.

The collaboration also extends into accessories with statement caps featuring Marilyn's kiss mark and autograph, an easy way to carry a touch of the icon into everyday style.

The VERO MODA x Marilyn Monroe capsule collection will be available exclusively on the VERO MODA App for the first 48 hours from launch, beginning 1st September 2026, before rolling out across VERO MODA retail stores nationwide, online at www.veromoda.in, and on Myntra.

About VERO MODA

Launched in 1987 as BESTSELLER's first fashion label, VERO MODA has grown to become one of Europe's most recognised high-street fashion brands. Built on the belief that everyday style should feel effortless, elevated and empowering; the brand creates versatile collections that celebrate individuality and inspire confidence. With an authentic expression of style and a constant focus on evolution, VERO MODA continues to redefine modern fashion for women who embrace self-expression and effortless dressing.

In India, VERO MODA has established itself as one of the leading destinations for women's western wear, offering trend-led collections designed for every facet of a woman's lifestyle. The brand reaches customers through its exclusive brand outlets and shop-in-shops across the country, the VERO MODA App, www.veromoda.in and leading online marketplaces.

About Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe is one of the most influential pop culture icons of all time. A true trailblazer, Monroe forged her own path, embracing her individuality and pursuing her passions in an era when paths for women were few. She appeared in 29 films over the course of her career, became a Golden Globe winner for Some Like It Hot, and continued to set a new standard for women in film. As part of her quest for control, she launched her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, affording her control over her image, while pushing back on the Hollywood system to ensure her voice and others were heard. Her pioneering spirit, independence and confidence, along with her incomparable star power, continue to inspire modern generations and transcend cultures and backgrounds. Partnerships with both luxury and mass-consumer brands, in addition to an extensive merchandising program, reinforce her status as a global icon.

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