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Home / Business / VERO MODA Unveils Aditi Rao Hydari as the Face of its Autumn/Winter 2026 Campaign

VERO MODA Unveils Aditi Rao Hydari as the Face of its Autumn/Winter 2026 Campaign

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PTI
Updated At : 05:58 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

VERO MODA introduces Aditi Rao Hydari as the face of its Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign, The partnership signals VERO MODA’s ambition to deepen its presence and relevance in Indian womenswear, bringing together the brand’s confident spirit with Aditi’s distinctive sense of style, understated elegance and individuality. Aditi embodies the VERO MODA woman who is self-assured, modern and unapologetically herself.

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VERO MODA x Aditi Rao Hydari

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No woman is just one thing. The campaign captures the many facets of the VERO MODA woman, whose style shifts with every moment while her individuality stays unmistakably her own.

Rooted in the season's collection, the campaign brings to life pieces spanning dresses and jumpsuits, co-ord sets, denim, blazers and knitwear. Each designed to move easily across a woman's day.

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Speaking about the campaign, Sumit Dhingra, CEO & Country Director, BESTSELLER India, said, “VERO MODA has built a strong position in Indian womenswear, and we see significant opportunity ahead. As we enter the next phase of our growth, this campaign with Aditi Rao Hydari is an important step in strengthening the brand’s relevance and visibility in the market."

Speaking about the campaign, Aditi Rao Hydari said, "VERO MODA has always stood for quiet confidence, and that's something I connect with personally. Being part of the VERO MODA AW'26 campaign feels like a natural extension of that philosophy."

The collection featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, is now available across all retail stores, app, and www.veromoda.in. Alongside this, VERO MODA has also launched its festive line, now available in stores and online, bringing the brand's signature versatility to festive dressing this season.

About VERO MODA

Launched in 1987 as BESTSELLER's first fashion label, VERO MODA has grown to become one of Europe's most recognised high-street fashion brands. Built on the belief that everyday style should feel effortless, elevated and empowering; the brand creates versatile collections that celebrate individuality and inspire confidence. With an authentic expression of style and a constant focus on evolution, VERO MODA continues to redefine modern fashion for women who embrace self-expression and effortless dressing.

In India, VERO MODA has established itself as one of the leading destinations for women's western wear, offering trend-led collections designed for every facet of a woman's lifestyle. The brand reaches customers through its exclusive brand outlets and shop-in-shops across the country, the VERO MODA App, www.veromoda.in and leading online marketplaces.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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