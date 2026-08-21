Vertex Group Expands into Singapore with SGD 8.5 Million T-Ventures Acquisition; Consulting Becomes Ninth Business Vertical

• Singapore becomes Vertex Group's eighth operating market as consulting joins its portfolio as the ninth business vertical, strengthening the group's evolution into an integrated global enterprise services and transformation partner.

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• Third acquisition in 12 months advances Vertex 2.0 strategy and ₹1,000 crore revenue roadmap, bringing together advisory, technology, analytics, customer experience and operations under one global platform.

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New Delhi, 21st August 2026: Vertex Group, the New York-headquartered global enterprise services company, today announced its acquisition of Singapore-based T-Ventures for SGD 8.5 million, marking a significant expansion of both its global footprint and enterprise capabilities. The transaction takes Vertex Group into Singapore, its eighth operating market globally, and establishes consulting as the group's ninth business vertical. It is also Vertex Group's third acquisition within a year, accelerating the company's transformation under Vertex 2.0 from a diversified business services organisation into an integrated global enterprise services and transformation platform.

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With consulting now part of its portfolio, Vertex Group will be able to engage enterprises (especially in North America, Europe and Asia) much earlier in their transformation journeys, moving beyond execution to help organisations identify opportunities, solve complex business challenges, define transformation strategies and carry those strategies through technology, operations and customer experience at scale.

The combination creates a broader end-to-end enterprise proposition spanning consulting and strategic advisory, market analytics, customer experience and business process operations, learning and workforce development, AI and data technology services, and enterprise workspace solutions. For enterprise partners, it represents a significant shift in the Vertex proposition: one global partner capable of helping enterprises strategise, transform, operate and scale.

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T-Ventures brings deep consulting capabilities across the automotive, fintech and BFSI, and IT-ITeS sectors, serving more than 120 clients across North America, Europe and Asia through recurring annual mandates and bespoke consulting engagements. The company reported annual turnover of SGD 12.9 million in the previous fiscal year.

The acquisition will also establish Singapore as an important strategic base for Vertex Group in Asia, strengthening its access to regional and global enterprises while expanding the group's consulting capabilities across North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The addition of consulting represents an important evolution in Vertex Group's business model.

Over the past decade, the group has built capabilities across multiple stages of the enterprise value chain. T-Ventures adds the strategic layer at the front of that chain, enabling Vertex to combine business advisory with data, technology, people and execution capabilities within a single enterprise ecosystem.

This positions Vertex to address a growing requirement among global businesses for fewer fragmented service providers and stronger integrated partners capable of supporting transformation from strategy through implementation and ongoing operations.

Gagan Arora, Founder & President, Vertex Group, said, “Singapore and consulting are both important milestones in the Vertex journey, but what excites us most is what they enable together. For the last decade, we have built capabilities that help businesses operate, grow and serve their customers. Consulting now allows us to sit with those businesses before execution begins: when the problem is being defined, when the strategy is being shaped and when the transformation roadmap is being built. Our ambition with Vertex 2.0 is much larger than building individual businesses. We are building an integrated global enterprise platform where strategy, technology, analytics, customer experience and operations work together. With nine business verticals, a presence across eight markets and three acquisitions within a year, we are rapidly building that platform. T-Ventures brings an important new capability and a strategic gateway into Singapore and Asia as we move towards our ambition of building Vertex into a ₹1,000 crore global enterprise.”

The Group is increasingly focused on integrating capabilities across its portfolio, creating larger enterprise solutions rather than operating its businesses as standalone offerings. This strategy has accelerated following the addition of businesses such as Vaani Infosystems and DK Vertex, bringing together capabilities across customer experience, analytics, technology, operations and now consulting.

Simar Arora, Co-founder, Vaani Powered by Vertex Group and DK Vertex, said, “The opportunity for Vertex is not simply to keep adding businesses, but to make those capabilities work together. Enterprises today don’t need more vendors; they need partners who can connect the dots. With consulting now sitting alongside analytics, technology, customer experience and execution capabilities across the Group, we can move from identifying a business problem to delivering the outcome. That connected model is where I believe Vertex can create significant differentiation globally.”

T-Ventures will retain its brand identity and continue to operate under founder Alex Campbell and its existing leadership team, ensuring continuity for employees and clients while giving the business access to Vertex Group's wider global capabilities. The combination will allow T-Ventures' advisory teams to draw upon Vertex's enterprise capabilities in analytics, technology, AI, customer experience and operations, while enabling Vertex clients to access strategic consulting expertise through the same group. Together, the organisations intend to build integrated solutions that move from insight to strategy, strategy to transformation, and transformation to execution.

Alex Campbell, Founder, T-Ventures, said, “Joining Vertex Group creates an exciting new chapter for T-Ventures and significantly expands what we can offer our clients. Our consulting expertise, combined with Vertex's capabilities across analytics, technology, customer experience and operations, creates the opportunity to take clients much further from recommendation to implementation and measurable outcomes. Importantly, we retain the entrepreneurial culture and consulting depth that have built T-Ventures while gaining access to a much larger international platform. We see enormous potential in what the two organisations can build together.”

Vertex Group plans to continue pursuing more than two high-impact acquisitions annually over the next three years, with M&A forming a core part of its buy-and-build strategy to deepen capabilities, enter strategic markets and accelerate its global expansion.

About Vertex Group

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Times Square, New York, Vertex Group is a global enterprise services and transformation company helping organisations run, transform and scale their businesses through an integrated combination of people, technology, data and operations.

Across nine business verticals, Vertex brings together capabilities spanning consulting and strategic advisory, customer experience and business process services, market analytics, AI and data technology services, learning and workforce solutions, and enterprise workspace solutions, enabling clients to access capabilities across the enterprise transformation lifecycle through one global partner.

The group operates through its core entities including Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, Vaani Infosystem, Vertex Tech, ILC Solutions, Vertex Learning, VSilverleaf and DKVertex, with operations across the USA, UK, Singapore, Philippines, UAE, Nepal, India and Africa.

Under its Vertex 2.0 growth strategy, the group is expanding its capabilities through organic growth, technology investments and strategic acquisitions, including a planned ₹100 crore investment in artificial intelligence, as it works towards building a ₹1,000 crore global enterprise services business.

Vertex Group has received multiple industry recognitions, including ‘World's Greatest Brand’ by AsiaOne in collaboration with ET NOW and Zee TV.

To know more visit: https://vertexgroupofcompanies.com/

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