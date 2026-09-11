Vertex Group Inaugurates 5,000+ Seater Experience Campus in Gurugram, Accelerating Its India Expansion Drive

• The campus anchors a multi-city expansion spanning Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Mumbai

• Vertex Group has added 1,200+ professionals under its recently launched Mega Hiring Month, as it moves towards its 5,555 workforce milestone

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Gurugram, India, September 11, 2026: Vertex Group, a global technology and business services enterprise, today inaugurated its new 5,000+ seater Experience Campus in Gurugram, expanding its delivery capacity at a time of strong and sustained demand from new and existing client mandates.

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Located in Sector 32, Gurugram, the new campus brings together large-scale operational infrastructure, adaptable workspaces, meeting and training facilities, recreation and breakout zones, green spaces and extensive cafeteria facilities. It sits approximately 30 minutes from Indira Gandhi International Airport and around 10 minutes from Millennium City Centre Metro Station, with employee shuttle services supporting daily commutes across Delhi NCR.

The campus was inaugurated by Gagan Arora, Founder & President, Vertex Group, in the presence of senior representatives from the Group’s partner consumer brands, alongside the Vertex Group leadership team.

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On August 15, 2026, the Group launched Vertex Mega Hiring Month, with a target to add 2,000 professionals across Gurugram, Noida and Bengaluru. Within weeks, the company has already added more than 1,200 professionals, including over 200 hires in a single two-day period, a company record, as it continues to build teams against active and upcoming client requirements.

Vertex Group’s current expansion is being driven by the increasing scale and complexity of mandates entrusted to it by leading consumer brands. As partner brands consolidate larger parts of their customer experience operations with Vertex, the company is expanding capacity across locations to ensure it can deploy teams quickly, maintain delivery standards and support both new programmes and growing existing accounts. This demand-led expansion is also shaping Vertex Group’s hiring strategy, with teams being built across customer service, operations, quality, training, analytics, workforce management and leadership functions.

Gagan Arora, Founder & President, Vertex Group, said, “We are extremely grateful for the confidence our partner brands continue to place in Vertex Group. The pace at which our operations are growing today is being driven by real business requirements coming from both new and existing partners. As these mandates grow, we need to be able to respond with the right people, infrastructure and delivery capacity, and to do that quickly. That is why we are expanding across multiple cities at the same time. In Gurugram, this new 5,000+ seater campus gives us significant capacity to support that demand, while in parallel we are adding space in Bengaluru, expanding our teams in Mumbai and building additional capacity in Noida.

Our Mega Hiring Month is also a direct reflection of this momentum. We set out to add 2,000 professionals across key markets, and we have already added more than 1,200 within a short period, as we move towards our next workforce milestone of 5,555. For us, the important part is not the number itself, but the trust behind it: more brands are giving us larger mandates, and that is creating both growth for Vertex and opportunities for people.”

The Vertex Experience Campus, Gurugram has been designed to support high-volume, multi-team customer experience operations, with infrastructure that allows Vertex Group to onboard, train and deploy teams at scale. The facility brings together operational floors, training and collaboration spaces, leadership and support functions, employee amenities and technology infrastructure within a single integrated environment.

Rather than treating technology as a standalone layer, Vertex Group is embedding it across the operating model, from workforce planning and quality management to analytics, training, agent support and customer interaction workflows. The focus is on enabling teams to make faster decisions, improve service consistency, reduce manual dependencies and give clients greater visibility into performance across large-scale programmes.

Tanya Singh, Global VP – Marketing & Transformation, Vertex Group, said, “The Vertex Experience Campus is an important part of how we are reimagining Vertex Group for its next phase. We see it as more than an operations facility. Over time, we want it to evolve into an experience centre where clients and partners can walk in and see first-hand how technology, automation and responsible AI are transforming the way customer experience is delivered. Under our Responsible AI Lab agenda, we are embedding intelligence and automation across our processes, our tools and the workplace itself. The ambition is an environment that is modern, connected and technology-led, and equally practical and responsible in how AI is deployed.”

“Transformation, for us, is never about technology in isolation. It is about redesigning how people, processes, platforms and physical infrastructure work together, and this campus is intended to be a living example of that, benchmarked against the best global standards,” she added.

Building a Multi-City Delivery Network

While Gurugram remains one of Vertex Group’s most important operating hubs, the company is simultaneously expanding its delivery footprint across other key Indian markets. In Bengaluru, Vertex is taking up additional space to support new customer experience programmes and larger delivery teams. In Noida, the company is adding new operational capacity, while its teams in Mumbai are also expanding. Together, these locations are creating a broader multi-city delivery network that allows Vertex Group to support clients with greater flexibility, access wider talent pools and scale programmes according to business demand.

The Group is also preparing to support a growing international portfolio, with India continuing to serve as a major delivery, technology and talent base for Vertex Group’s global operations.

About Vertex Group

Founded in 2016, Vertex Group is a multinational enterprise solutions company headquartered in Times Square, New York. Driven by its purpose to power an inclusive future for all, Vertex Group combines its technology strength, people power, and broader ecosystem to help solve businesses’ greatest challenges across the globe. A trusted enterprise partner for the AI era, the group delivers marketing research and analytics, customer experience (CX) services, learning and development, tech support for AI and data tools, co-working solutions, travel support and consulting to enterprises worldwide, and is investing ₹100 crore in artificial intelligence under its Vertex 2.0 transformation agenda, supported by a dedicated Responsible AI Lab.

Vertex Group operates through ten business lines powered by its core verticals: Vertex Global Services, Vertex Next, Vaani Infosystem, Vertex Tech, ILC Solutions, Vertex Learning, VSilverleaf, DKVertex, T Ventures and Vertex Travel. With a seasoned team of industry experts and a presence across the USA, UK, Singapore, Philippines, UAE, Nepal, India, and Africa, the group continues to expand its global footprint. Consistently recognised as a Best Place to Work, Vertex has also earned global recognition as a pioneer in innovation, including ‘World’s Greatest Brand’ by AsiaOne in collaboration with ET NOW and Zee TV. Founder & President Gagan Arora has received more than 50 individual recognitions, including World’s Top 100 Great People Managers, multiple 40 Under 40 honours and association with the Forbes Technology Council.

Know more: https://vertexgroupofcompanies.com/

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