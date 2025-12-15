Vervotech Bags "World Travel Tech Award" for the Record Fourth Time

BusinessWire India

Advertisement

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 15: Vervotech, a leading provider of AI-native travel technology solutions, proudly announces its fourth win at the prestigious World Travel Tech Awards (WTTA) 2025. The company has been officially awarded the "World's Best Hotel Mapping Solutions Provider" in 2025.

Advertisement

Vervotech emerged victoriously from a highly competitive field, nominated alongside key industry players like Mize, Trawex, and VeTravel, solidifying its position as the undisputed winner and standard-setter in the travel tech industry's accommodation mapping space.

Advertisement

This achievement is a powerful endorsement from travel industry leaders across the globe, highlighting Vervotech's commitment to delivering unparalleled accuracy, precision, and service excellence.

"To win this global recognition four times is an extraordinary honor and a testament to the dedication and spirit of our team that works behind the scenes to put us at the top," said Sanjay Ghare, CEO of Vervotech. He further added, "This award is not just a trophy; it's the testament of trust shown by our clients and partners in our offerings. Our goal has always been to empower the travel industry with the most reliable and innovative technologies, and we are grateful to everyone who voted and made this milestone possible."

Advertisement

This milestone victory underscores Vervotech's commitment to supporting how businesses in the travel sector operate and thrive, enabling them to achieve greater efficiency, minimize booking errors, and maximize revenue.

As Vervotech looks to the future, it remains dedicated to driving the next wave of innovation in travel technology, focusing on expanded AI applications and comprehensive data solutions to serve its rapidly growing global user base.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)