Vervotech Partners with ZealConnect to Bring Reconfirmation Automation to the World

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: Vervotech, a leading travel technology company recognized for its AI-native accommodation mapping technology, has partnered with ZealConnect under their Partner Solutions Program, to introduce AI-powered booking reconfirmation automation for travel businesses worldwide.

Vervotech's mapping and content standardization technology has long addressed a fundamental industry problem. Accurate mapping of hotel listings, room types, and content across travel websites reduces duplication, mismatches, and data inconsistencies during discovery and booking.

That work brings clarity to the pre-booking phase, but for travel businesses, another layer of complexity continues to linger after booking confirmation. Once a booking is created, OTAs' operations teams still face a highly manual reconfirmation process. Thousands of bookings require verification with hotels across time zones, languages, and communication channels. Without structured automation, teams are forced into reactive workflows, discovering issues too late and absorbing the cost operationally and reputationally.

This is the gap that Vervotech and ZealConnect partnership aims to fill.

What this Partnership Brings to Travel Operations

The collaboration introduces 'Reconfirmation' by ZealConnect, an AI-native solution that verifies hotel bookings automatically ahead of check-in. The system reaches out to hotels and suppliers using preferred communication channels, operates during local business hours, and communicates in multiple languages. Instead of relying on human agents to chase confirmations, the system follows persistently until a response is received. Issues such as canceled bookings, unconfirmed reservations, or missing confirmation numbers are identified days in advance rather than at the hotel front desk.

Operations teams benefit from significantly reduced manual effort and higher confirmation of reliability. Travelers experience fewer surprises at check-in.

"Reconfirmation has traditionally been treated as a necessary but inefficient process," said Yogesh Chaudhary, CEO at ZealConnect. "Our focus has been to remove manual dependency from a workflow that requires consistency and scale. Partnering with Vervotech allows this capability to reach travel businesses that already value operational accuracy."

This partnership reflects Vervotech's vision of being a catalyst in the travel ecosystem through their Partner Solutions Program, an initiative designed as a gateway to innovation for their partner companies that solve concrete operational problems for travel businesses.

Talking about 'Reconfirmation' by Zeal, Vervotech's CEO, Sanjay Ghare, said, "When reconfirmation issues surface at check-in, everyone loses." "Guests are disappointed, operations teams are under pressure, and supplier relationships suffer."

"We selected Reconfirmation because it directly targets one of the most costly and persistent post-booking bottlenecks in the industry," he added.

Through partnerships like this, Vervotech aims to support travel-tech businesses across the entire booking lifecycle, from discovery to delivery. Their collaboration with ZealConnect marks an important step in that direction and reflects Vervotech's intent to continue working with partners that focus on eliminating operational friction and adding value where it matters the most.

