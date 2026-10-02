PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], October 2: Vestas has been awarded contracts to supply its 16 new V163 wind turbines from the 4 MW Platform across two new wind farms in central Vietnam. In partnership with a reputable Vietnamese renewable energy developer with a significant portfolio, Vestas will expand proven track record of 1.6 gigawatts in Vietnam and strengthen the company's role in driving the country's wind energy growth.

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Included in Vietnam's Power Development Plan 8 (PDP8), these projects are among the first to secure investment licenses and proceed toward execution, supporting the country's clean energy transition and its pathway toward net-zero emissions by 2050. The awards highlight growing momentum in Vietnam's wind sector and demonstrate how advanced turbine technology can help unlock the next generation of projects under PDP8. Through higher hub heights, larger rotors and site-specific solutions, Vestas is helping developers improve project economics and maximise energy production in Vietnam's wind conditions.

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The 163 metre rotors will be the largest Vestas model deployed in Vietnam to date. Combined with tailor-made 155-metre hub height tower solutions, they are designed to maximise energy production and project performance for Vietnam's wind conditions. Built on Vestas' proven 4 MW platform, which already accounts for +88 GW of installed capacity globally and 1.6 GW of installed capacity in Vietnam, the solution combines increased energy yield with demonstrated operational performance and track record in the market. The projects will also be backed by 20-year AOM 5000 service and maintenance agreements, delivering long-term business case certainty and optimal operational performance.

"We are honoured by our customer's confidence and proud to be supporting some of the first wind projects moving forward under PDP8. These projects demonstrate that the next generation of wind development in Vietnam can be enabled through innovative, proven technology and tailor-made solutions. With our V163-4 MW platform, 155-metre site specific hub height configuration and deep local expertise, Vestas is delivering a solution specifically designed for Vietnam's evolving market needs. We remain committed to supporting the country's energy security and helping our customers accelerate Vietnam's clean energy transition," Antoine CROIZE, Country Manager, Vestas Vietnam.

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Vestas Backs Vietnam's Local Employment

The two wind farms will be located near an existing hub of Vestas projects, extending long-term service employment in the region for decades to come.

Vestas' wind turbine components are expected to begin delivery to Vietnam in 2027, with commissioning to follow.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service onshore and offshore wind turbines across the globe, with more wind power capacity installed through time than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

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