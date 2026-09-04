Veteran actress Nalini Nair attends inauguration of ‘Srishti’ spiritual products Showroom in Kancheepuram

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 4: Spiritual speaker U.Ve. Dushyanth Sridhar and VGP Santhosam and Actress Nalini Nair were among the special guests who attended the Srishti - India Spritual and home decor inauguration.

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The ‘Srishti Divine Emporium’, a wholesale and retail outlet for spiritual and traditional products, was inaugurated on West Raja Street, opposite the Sankara Mutt, within the Kancheepuram Corporation limits.

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Nalini formally opened the showroom and launched its sales. The outlet offers a wide range of traditional spiritual products, idols of deities and dolls used for Golu displays, among other items.

About Srishti

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Manufacturer & Distributor of Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs

Srishti exists to make one thing simple — getting authentic, correctly-made Pooja items and temple work from the hands of real artisans to the people who need them, wherever in the world they are. We don't outsource the craft and resell it; we manufacture it and distribute it under one name we stand behind.

What We Do

We manufacture and distribute a complete range of Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs — from the everyday essentials of daily worship to full temple installations, all made and shipped by us, not sourced through a third party.

Spiritual Pooja Items

Daily worship essentials, made and stocked by us.

Vigrahas & Statues

Deity idols in black granite, brass, bronze, copper, silver & wood.

Temple Vahanas

Vehicles for the divine, built for procession use.

Kavacham Work

Hand-detailed armor crafted for the idol beneath.

Prabhavali / Thiruvachi / Arch

We manufacture custom-sized Prabhavali and Thiruvachi arches in Brass, Bronze, and Silver for all deity idols.

Pure Silver & Gold Work

Custom idols, plating & finishing in precious metals: Silver and Gold.

Custom Woodwork

Mandirs, mandapams, carved doors & furniture.

Welding & Fabrication

Structural brass, copper and steelwork behind every temple build.

Die Casting

Mould to finished part for repeatable metal work.

Architecture & Design

Gopuram, vimana/vahana & full temple planning.

Return Gifts, Fiber Statues and decors, Brass vessels

Manufacturing at Srishti

Srishti Manufacturing — Complete Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs, Crafted Under One Roof

We are the manufacturer and distributor of Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs — from sacred Pooja essentials and deity idols to temple structures and towering gopurams, Srishti offers a complete range of Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs.

Spiritual Pooja Items & Hindu Temple Needs

Srishti — Manufacturer & Distributor of Spiritual Pooja Items & Hindu Temple Needs

Experts across INDIA, USA, CANADA & AUSTRALIA

Also, we ship worldwide.

We manufacture and distribute spiritual pooja items and Hindu Temple Needs, and temple-building runs through Srishti as a craft passed down, not a catalog built up. From daily pooja essentials to Vigrahas, Vahanas, Kavacham work, Prabhavali/Thiruvachi/Arch, custom silver and gold work, woodwork, and complete temple architecture — every piece is made by artisans who have spent generations at this trade. Our clients span India, the USA, Canada, and Australia, and we ship worldwide, handling every commission the way a sacred object deserves to travel. Whether it's a single pooja item or a full temple from foundation to gopuram, we build it under one roof and bring it to your doorstep — wherever that doorstep is.

Many Sacred Crafts. One Trusted Source.

This is not a catalog — it's a working record of everything Srishti manufactures and distributes, from everyday pooja items to a full temple, so you know exactly who to call for which part of the job.

SRISHTI: ONE MANUFACTURER, EVERY SACRED CRAFT A TEMPLE NEEDS

From Daily Pooja Essentials to Gopurams — Handcrafted Under One Roof, Delivered Worldwide

Srishti was built on a simple idea: authentic,correctly-made pooja items and temple work should travel straight from the hands of skilled artisans to the people who need them, wherever they are in the world. Rather than sourcing from outside vendors and reselling under its own name, Srishti manufactures every piece itself and stands behind it as a single, trusted source — from an everyday pooja item to a temple built from the ground up.

Under one roof, Srishti's artisans — many carrying forward a craft passed down through generations — produce the complete range of Spiritual Pooja Items and Hindu Temple Needs. The daily essentials of worship are made and stocked in-house, alongside deity idols, or Vigrahas, cast and carved in black granite, brass, bronze, copper, silver and wood. The company also builds temple Vahanas for procession use, hand-details Kavacham armor for idols, and manufactures custom-sized Prabhavali, Thiruvachi and arch work in brass, bronze and silver for deities of any size.

Srishti's manufacturing extends well beyond metalwork. Its craftsmen deliver pure silver and gold finishing and plating, custom woodwork for mandirs, mandapams, carved doors and temple furniture, and structural welding and fabrication in brass, copper and steel for full temple builds. Die casting rounds out repeatable metal production, while an in-house architecture and design team plans gopurams, vimanas and vahanas, and complete temples from foundation to finial. The company also produces return gifts, fiber statues and decor, and brass vessels for ceremonies of every scale.

With clients across India, the United States, Canada and Australia, and shipments reaching customers worldwide, Srishti treats every commission whether a single pooja item or an entire temple with the care a sacred object deserves on its journey to a new home. Many sacred crafts, one trusted source: that is the promise Srishti builds, and ships, under its own name.

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