Veteran Investor, Anil Kumar Goel-Backed TNA Solutions to Hit Capital Markets with IPO

New Delhi [India], September 30: TNA Solutions Limited, an Indore-based home textile products manufacturer backed by veteran value investor Anil Kumar Goel, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, aiming to raise up to ₹37.86 Crore at the upper price band, with the Equity Shares proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

Anil Kumar Goel holds 14.17% of its pre-IPO equity share capital, as disclosed in the Red Herring Prospectus dated September 24, 2026. He is the Company’s second-largest shareholder.

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Mr. Goel has over three decades of equity investing experience and is known for his value-investing approach and longstanding investments in the textile sector. His publicly disclosed textile investments include Amarjothi Spinning Mills, Nahar Spinning Mills, Sportking India, Precot and Sarla Performance Fibers.

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The issue comprises a fresh issue of up to 54,08,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each, with a price band of ₹66 – ₹70 per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

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• Anchor Portion: Up to 15,38,000 Equity Shares

• Net QIB: Up to 10,26,000 Equity Shares

• NII: Not less than 7,74,000 Equity Shares

• Individual Investors: Not less than 17,98,000 Equity Shares

• MM: Up to 2,72,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilized towards Funding of capital expenditure requirement towards civil construction of the new manufacturing unit and purchase of plant and machinery, Funding of Working Capital Requirements and General Corporate Purposes. The anchor bidding is on Tuesday, September 29, 2026; the issue will open on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 and close on Tuesday, October 06, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is CredoraPartners Private Limited. The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Ambuj Jain, Managing Director of TNA Solutions Limited said, “The IPO marks an important step in TNA Solutions’ growth journey. We have built our business around value-added home textile manufacturing and a diversified product portfolio serving domestic and international markets. The proposed Net Proceeds will support manufacturing capacity expansion, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes, strengthening our operating platform while maintaining our focus on product quality and timely execution.”

CA Angad Singh, Founder & CEO for Credora Partners Private Limited, Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue, said, “TNA Solutions has expanded its revenue from operations from ₹35.85 Crore in Fiscal 2024 to ₹104.59 Crore in Fiscal 2026. In Fiscal 2026, EBITDA stood at ₹12.68 Crore and PAT at ₹9.58 Crore, while exports contributed approximately 52.03% of revenue from operations. The fresh issue is proposed to fund manufacturing capacity expansion, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.”

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