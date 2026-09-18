Veteran IPS officer S. R. Jangid Inaugurates Odyssey Elevators Corporate Head Office and Experience Centre in Chennai

VMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 18: Odyssey Elevators celebrated a landmark milestone with the grand inauguration of its Corporate Head Office and Elevator Experience Centre in Chennai. The prestigious event was graced by Mr. S. R. Jangid, IPS (Retd.), former Director General of Police, Tamil Nadu, who attended as the Chief Guest and delivered an inspiring keynote address.

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Mr. S.R. Jangid is a distinguished police officer of the 1985 batch of the Indian Police Service (IPS). During his illustrious career, he played a significant role in strengthening law enforcement in Tamil Nadu and is widely recognised for leading successful operations against the notorious Bawaria gang in the early 2000s. His exceptional service was recognised with the President’s Police Medal for Gallantry and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

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His real-life investigations and leadership during the Bawaria operations later inspired the acclaimed Tamil film Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, bringing his contribution to policing wider recognition across the country.

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During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. S.R. Jangid appreciated Odyssey Elevators’ vision of transforming home mobility through innovation, safety, and world-class engineering. Addressing the gathering, he emphasised the importance of trust, quality, discipline, and customer commitment in building a successful organisation.

“True success comes from maintaining quality, earning people’s trust, and continuously innovating with responsibility.”

His words inspired the Odyssey team to continue its mission of delivering premium home elevator solutions to homeowners across India.

The event was attended by the founders and leadership team of Odyssey Elevators, employees, business partners, and distinguished guests. The inauguration also showcased Odyssey’s innovative range of India’s First Electric Circular Home Elevators, featuring advanced safety technology, space-saving design, and elegant panoramic aesthetics for modern homes.

The opening of the Chennai Corporate Head Office and Elevator Experience Centre marks another significant milestone in Odyssey Elevators’ journey as the company continues to expand its presence across India, with a strong focus on engineering excellence, customer experience, safety, and innovation.

Odyssey Elevators expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Mr. S. R. Jangid, IPS (Retd.), for gracing the memorable occasion as the Chief Guest and sharing his valuable insights, making the inauguration an inspiring milestone for the entire Odyssey family.

About Odyssey Elevators

Odyssey Elevators is a home elevator brand and the creator of India’s First Electric Circular Home Elevator. Designed for villas, independent homes, and premium residences, Odyssey Elevators combine elegant circular architecture, advanced safety features, silent technology, and minimal civil-work requirements to enhance modern living.

Contact Odyssey Elevators

Website: www.odysseyelevators.com

Phone: +91 95002 88001

Corporate Head Office & Elevator Experience Centre:

3, 3rd East Street, Kamaraj Nagar, Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai – 600041.

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