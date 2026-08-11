Veteran Technology Strategist, Vinod Bhatia, Joins FreeStream as Chief Network and Strategy Officer (CNSO)

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 11: Free Stream Technologies ("FreeStream"), incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Vinod Bhatia as Chief Network and Strategy Officer (CNSO) to lead the design and deployment of Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) networks and services.

Advertisement

Vinod has over four decades of experience in the telecom industry across Spectrum Management, Network Conceptualization, Planning, Engineering and Operations to drive business excellence. As Reliance Jio's Senior Vice President and Head Wireless Access, Vinod led the deployment of one of the world's largest hyper-dense multi-band HetNet LTE networks with massive numbers of sites, small cells, in-building solutions and Wi-Fi Access Points.

Advertisement

Direct-to-Mobile is a broadcast technology that uses terrestrial spectrum to deliver IP-based live TV, video, audio, data and text messages (multimedia content) of public and national importance (such as entertainment, sports, educational programming and emergency alerts) directly to phones without the need for Wi-Fi or internet service.

Parag Naik, CEO and CTO of FreeStream, said, "I am pleased that Vinod brings a solid track of accomplishments in large network implementation to our leadership team. Equally important, Vinod is a DeepTech innovator who can help make D2M positively disruptive to content delivery in India and across the globe."

Advertisement

Vinod Bhatia said, "I look forward to enabling the transformational technology and paradigm shift that D2M brings in a way that has never been done in the history of broadcast. As video consumption and live audiences grow, cellular-only delivery becomes economically inefficient. Broadcast-assisted delivery enables the scalable distribution of live content to millions simultaneously."

Sumeet Nindrajog, Director of FreeStream, said, "Vinod will scale FreeStream's Delhi D2M Proof-of-Concept network that is based on chip, device, radio and network technologies developed in India. I am delighted that Vinod joins Parag in growing and managing the team that engineered these foundational solutions."

About FreeStream

Incubated at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), Free Stream Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is India's first and only 'Chips to Platform' DeepTech start-up that is focused on developing, deploying, and managing nationwide AI-enabled network infrastructure for cutting-edge Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) and Direct-to-Device (D2D) broadcast technology and related platform services. For more information, visit www.freestream.ai or follow FreeStream on LinkedIn.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)