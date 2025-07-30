Vetta & Banarasi Jeera - Premium Beverages with Purpose

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 30: Vetta and Banarasi Jeera are two distinct yet complementary beverage brands redefining refreshment with purpose, authenticity, and wellness at their core.

Vetta - Hydration That Works with Your Body

Vetta is a premium alkaline water brand designed to elevate your hydration journey. With a naturally high pH level above 8, it helps neutralize body acidity, supporting enhanced hydration, increased energy, and overall wellness. Infused with essential minerals like calcium, potassium, and magnesium, Vetta promotes bone strength, electrolyte balance, and metabolic health--making it much more than just water.

Crafted through a multi-stage purification, mineral enhancement, and ionization process, Vetta delivers crisp, ultra-pure, alkaline-balanced water. With its smooth taste and health-forward formulation, it's perfect for today's active lifestyle.

Committed to sustainability, Vetta uses recyclable packaging and eco-smart formats to reduce plastic usage. Soon to be available via our D2C website, major online platforms, and premium retail outlets, Vetta brings convenience and conscious hydration right to your doorstep--or your gym bag.

Banarasi Jeera - A Sparkling Celebration of Indian Heritage

Banarasi Jeera is a bold, nostalgic Indian beverage that blends roasted cumin (jeera) with tangy spices and subtle sweetness to deliver a refreshing, culturally rich experience. Inspired by the street-side jeera drinks of Banaras, it's a sparkling homage to tradition--packaged with care and produced under modern, hygienic conditions.

Loved for its distinct flavor profile, Banarasi Jeera appeals to a wide audience--from young urban consumers seeking alternatives to sugary sodas, to those craving authentic Indian

tastes. It's a beverage that bridges modern palates with traditional roots.

Beyond taste, the brand is rooted in community and sustainability. By supporting local spice growers, using eco-conscious packaging, and planning to appoint 50,000 grassroots distributors, Banarasi Jeera is building a scalable, purpose-driven beverage movement.

As CEO Sanjay Walia puts it:

"Whether you're enjoying a chilled bottle on a sunny afternoon or pairing it with your favourite street food, Banarasi Jeera is more than a drink -- it's a celebration of flavour and heritage."

Together, Vetta and Banarasi Jeera represent the future of beverages -- where health meets heritage, and taste meets intention.

Website - https://banarasijeera.in/.

