VG Miss & Mrs India Beauty Pageant Season 5 - Grand Finale held in Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 2: The prestigious VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2025 - SEASON 5 Grand Finale unfolded in a dazzling spectacle at The Umrao Hotel & Resort, Delhi. The event, a true celebration of grace, confidence, and empowerment, brought together exceptional talent from across the nation.

Organized under the visionary leadership of Binita Srivastava, Founder & National Director, the pageant continues to redefine beauty by integrating intellect, confidence, and Indian cultural values. The evening was graced by a distinguished jury panel, celebrity guests, and renowned personalities who contributed to the event's grandeur.

A Star-Studded Evening

The event witnessed the presence of Celebrity Guest Rahul Dev, who was felicitated on stage, adding a touch of stardom to the grand affair. The audience was also mesmerized by the soulful performances of renowned Sufi singer Vicky Ahuja, whose magical renditions created an enchanting atmosphere.

Eminent Jury Members & Guests of Honour

* Jyoti Kalash, I.A.S.

* Kinner Sacchdev, Co-Founder, Knorish

* Sucheta Phule, Writer, Filmmaker, Educator

* Shellee, Renowned Bollywood Lyricist

* Dr. (Mrs.) Smrite Goutham, Former VG Mrs. India 2019

* Mini Puskar, Former VG Mrs. India Finesse 2019

* Shweta Anand, VG Mrs. India Finesse 2024

* Ayush Anand, Founder, Uptown Farms & Pink Enuf!

* Lata Gupta, Vice President, Delhi State BJP

* Abdulla Ansari, Founder - Mulberry Weddings

* Sweta Verma, Image Consultant

Meet the Visionaries Behind the Show

* National Director: Binita Srivastava

* Production House: Kangaroo Films

* Producer: Vishwas Srivastava

* Creative Director: Shikhar Shrivastava

* Executive Producers: Ravikant Jaiswal, Shikhar Shrivastava, Vishwas Srivastava

* Show Director: Tarun Rajput

* Operations Head: Kartikeya Srivastava

* Visual Jockey: Nick Mahl

* Official Fashion Partner: Sneha Rajput

* Choreography by: Tushar

* Music Director: DJ Zack

* Crowns by: Vasudha Creation

Prestigious Sponsors & Partners Gold Sponsors:

* Uptown Cafe | Stays, Dehradun

* PinkEnuf Dehradun

* Aao Uttarakhand

Gift Sponsors:

* Graamiya

* Rockit

* SS Brunette

* Naturally Yours

* Organics Mantra

* Glasshubs

The Most Awaited Crowning Moments

The highlight of the evening was the grand crowning ceremony, where winners across multiple categories were honored with prestigious titles. The results were as follows:

National Title Winners

VG MRS INDIA 2025

Winner: Taran Garg

1st Runner-Up: Vinita Shrimalli 2nd Runner-Up: Suman Rajain

VG MS. INDIA 2025

Winner: Ritika Shivhare

1st Runner-Up: Ekta Rajhans 2nd Runner-Up: Ankita Banerjee

VG MS. INDIA FINESSE 2025

Winner: Meenakshi Jain 1st Runner-Up: Tulika Das

VG MRS INDIA FINESSE 2025

Winner: Dr. Leena Pawar

1st Runner-Up: Minakshi Vats 2nd Runner-Up: Ruby Garcha

VG MRS INDIA GRACIOUS 2025

Winner: Nabanita Bala

1st Runner-Up: Prachi Deodar 2nd Runner-Up: Dimple Ratawal

VG MRS INDIA CURVY 2025

Winner: Shveta Sharma

1st Runner-Up: Ranjit Kaur 2nd Runner-Up: Preeti Gupta

VG MRS INDIA GRAND 2025

Winner: Kalpana Sarbaliya

Zone Title Winners

VG MRS INDIA West Zone 2025

Kalpa Parekh

VG MRS INDIA East Zone 2025

Chameli Chakraborty

VG MRS INDIA South Zone 2025

Vasuki Nataraj

VG MRS INDIA Central Zone 2025

Ritika Shivhare

VG MRS INDIA North Zone 2025

Rekha Saini

State Title Winners

VG Uttar Pradesh Queen 2025 - Jyoti Dwivedi VG Delhi Queen 2025 - Sunaina Sharma

VG Maharashtra Queen 2025 - Sonali Abhyankar VG Rajasthan Queen 2025 - Deepika Chhabra VG Karnataka Queen 2025 - Prachi Deodhar

VG Madhya Pradesh Queen 2025 - Rajani Bharati VG Haryana Queen 2025 - Bhavna Soni

VG Punjab Queen 2025 - Reepika Arora

VG Uttarakhand Queen 2025 - Taran Garg

VG Arunachal Pradesh Queen 2025 - Mala Rai VG Jharkhand Queen 2025 - Ekta Rajhans

VG West Bengal Queen 2025 - Shelly Das

VG Chhattisgarh Queen 2025 - Meenakshi Jain

VG Gujarat Queen 2025 - Upma Dawar

VG Tamil Nadu Queen 2025 - Swalakshmi Ravichandran

A Night of Transformation and Empowerment

The finalists underwent extensive grooming and training sessions led by industry experts. The competition featured rounds that tested their personality, confidence, and ability to inspire others. From traditional wear to modern elegance, each contestant showcased their unique style, making it a truly spectacular show.

The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Binita Srivastava, who expressed gratitude to the sponsors, partners, jury members, and the enthusiastic audience who made this grand evening a phenomenal success.

The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2025 Grand Finale was not just a beauty pageant but a movement towards empowering women, celebrating diversity, and redefining elegance. Until next season, the legacy of Visionara Global continues!

