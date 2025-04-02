VG Miss & Mrs India Beauty Pageant Season 5 - Grand Finale held in Delhi
New Delhi [India], April 2: The prestigious VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2025 - SEASON 5 Grand Finale unfolded in a dazzling spectacle at The Umrao Hotel & Resort, Delhi. The event, a true celebration of grace, confidence, and empowerment, brought together exceptional talent from across the nation.
Organized under the visionary leadership of Binita Srivastava, Founder & National Director, the pageant continues to redefine beauty by integrating intellect, confidence, and Indian cultural values. The evening was graced by a distinguished jury panel, celebrity guests, and renowned personalities who contributed to the event's grandeur.
A Star-Studded Evening
The event witnessed the presence of Celebrity Guest Rahul Dev, who was felicitated on stage, adding a touch of stardom to the grand affair. The audience was also mesmerized by the soulful performances of renowned Sufi singer Vicky Ahuja, whose magical renditions created an enchanting atmosphere.
Eminent Jury Members & Guests of Honour
* Jyoti Kalash, I.A.S.
* Kinner Sacchdev, Co-Founder, Knorish
* Sucheta Phule, Writer, Filmmaker, Educator
* Shellee, Renowned Bollywood Lyricist
* Dr. (Mrs.) Smrite Goutham, Former VG Mrs. India 2019
* Mini Puskar, Former VG Mrs. India Finesse 2019
* Shweta Anand, VG Mrs. India Finesse 2024
* Ayush Anand, Founder, Uptown Farms & Pink Enuf!
* Lata Gupta, Vice President, Delhi State BJP
* Abdulla Ansari, Founder - Mulberry Weddings
* Sweta Verma, Image Consultant
Meet the Visionaries Behind the Show
* National Director: Binita Srivastava
* Production House: Kangaroo Films
* Producer: Vishwas Srivastava
* Creative Director: Shikhar Shrivastava
* Executive Producers: Ravikant Jaiswal, Shikhar Shrivastava, Vishwas Srivastava
* Show Director: Tarun Rajput
* Operations Head: Kartikeya Srivastava
* Visual Jockey: Nick Mahl
* Official Fashion Partner: Sneha Rajput
* Choreography by: Tushar
* Music Director: DJ Zack
* Crowns by: Vasudha Creation
Prestigious Sponsors & Partners Gold Sponsors:
* Uptown Cafe | Stays, Dehradun
* PinkEnuf Dehradun
* Aao Uttarakhand
Gift Sponsors:
* Graamiya
* Rockit
* SS Brunette
* Naturally Yours
* Organics Mantra
* Glasshubs
The Most Awaited Crowning Moments
The highlight of the evening was the grand crowning ceremony, where winners across multiple categories were honored with prestigious titles. The results were as follows:
National Title Winners
VG MRS INDIA 2025
Winner: Taran Garg
1st Runner-Up: Vinita Shrimalli 2nd Runner-Up: Suman Rajain
VG MS. INDIA 2025
Winner: Ritika Shivhare
1st Runner-Up: Ekta Rajhans 2nd Runner-Up: Ankita Banerjee
VG MS. INDIA FINESSE 2025
Winner: Meenakshi Jain 1st Runner-Up: Tulika Das
VG MRS INDIA FINESSE 2025
Winner: Dr. Leena Pawar
1st Runner-Up: Minakshi Vats 2nd Runner-Up: Ruby Garcha
VG MRS INDIA GRACIOUS 2025
Winner: Nabanita Bala
1st Runner-Up: Prachi Deodar 2nd Runner-Up: Dimple Ratawal
VG MRS INDIA CURVY 2025
Winner: Shveta Sharma
1st Runner-Up: Ranjit Kaur 2nd Runner-Up: Preeti Gupta
VG MRS INDIA GRAND 2025
Winner: Kalpana Sarbaliya
Zone Title Winners
VG MRS INDIA West Zone 2025
Kalpa Parekh
VG MRS INDIA East Zone 2025
Chameli Chakraborty
VG MRS INDIA South Zone 2025
Vasuki Nataraj
VG MRS INDIA Central Zone 2025
Ritika Shivhare
VG MRS INDIA North Zone 2025
Rekha Saini
State Title Winners
VG Uttar Pradesh Queen 2025 - Jyoti Dwivedi VG Delhi Queen 2025 - Sunaina Sharma
VG Maharashtra Queen 2025 - Sonali Abhyankar VG Rajasthan Queen 2025 - Deepika Chhabra VG Karnataka Queen 2025 - Prachi Deodhar
VG Madhya Pradesh Queen 2025 - Rajani Bharati VG Haryana Queen 2025 - Bhavna Soni
VG Punjab Queen 2025 - Reepika Arora
VG Uttarakhand Queen 2025 - Taran Garg
VG Arunachal Pradesh Queen 2025 - Mala Rai VG Jharkhand Queen 2025 - Ekta Rajhans
VG West Bengal Queen 2025 - Shelly Das
VG Chhattisgarh Queen 2025 - Meenakshi Jain
VG Gujarat Queen 2025 - Upma Dawar
VG Tamil Nadu Queen 2025 - Swalakshmi Ravichandran
A Night of Transformation and Empowerment
The finalists underwent extensive grooming and training sessions led by industry experts. The competition featured rounds that tested their personality, confidence, and ability to inspire others. From traditional wear to modern elegance, each contestant showcased their unique style, making it a truly spectacular show.
The event concluded with a heartfelt vote of thanks by Binita Srivastava, who expressed gratitude to the sponsors, partners, jury members, and the enthusiastic audience who made this grand evening a phenomenal success.
The VG MISS & MRS INDIA 2025 Grand Finale was not just a beauty pageant but a movement towards empowering women, celebrating diversity, and redefining elegance. Until next season, the legacy of Visionara Global continues!
