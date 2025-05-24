DT
VGU and IBM Partner to Launch Industry 4.0-Focused B.Tech CSE Program

VGU and IBM Partner to Launch Industry 4.0-Focused B.Tech CSE Program

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 24: Vivekananda Global University (VGU), Jaipur has announced a strategic collaboration with IBM to introduce an IBM-Certified B.Tech program in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), reinforcing the university's mission to deliver industry-ready education aligned with the evolving demands of the global workforce.
ANI
May 24, 2025
The program, rooted in the principles of Industry 4.0, will provide students with in-depth exposure to cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Blockchain. It aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world applications by integrating IBM's advanced tools, cloud labs, live case studies, and hands-on project work into the curriculum.

Onkar Bagaria, CEO of VGU, emphasized the university's commitment to future-driven education, stating, "We are working with leading industry partners like IBM to deliver Industry 4.0-focused education. Our goal is to build a skilled and job-ready workforce that can drive innovation and contribute meaningfully to nation-building."

Mr. Dheeraj Sharma, Head of Admissions and Alliances at VGU, added, "This program is a step toward transforming traditional engineering education into an industry-aligned, practical learning experience. We are committed to creating future-ready professionals who are equipped with both the knowledge and the skills the industry demands."

Key Highlights of the Program:

* IBM-certified curriculum integrated within the 4-year B.Tech CSE degree

* Joint delivery by VGU faculty and IBM industry experts

* Hands-on access to IBM's cloud labs, tools, and real-world case studies

* Project-based learning and skill development in high-growth tech domains

* Enhanced career pathways through IBM's global professional network

This landmark collaboration positions VGU as a leader in delivering technology-driven, industry-integrated education, preparing students to thrive in a rapidly transforming digital economy. To know more visit www.vgu.ac.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

