DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / VI-JOHN launches Rs 20 twin-blade razor, eyes mass-market consumers

VI-JOHN launches Rs 20 twin-blade razor, eyes mass-market consumers

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:16 PM Oct 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Personal care brand VI-JOHN has launched its Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor at Rs 20, expanding its presence in India's affordable grooming segment as it looks to target mass-market consumers.

According to a company release, the launch is part of VI-JOHN's efforts to broaden its men's grooming portfolio beyond shaving preparations and other grooming products, with the company targeting consumers across urban, semi-urban and rural markets.

Advertisement

“VI-JOHN has announced the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, an affordable shaving solution designed to deliver a smooth, comfortable, and reliable shaving experience for the mass Indian market. Priced at just Rs 20, the razor aims to bridge the gap between low-cost disposable razors and premium multi-blade systems by offering improved shaving performance at an accessible price point,” the release said.

Advertisement

As per the release, the razor features two super-sharp Japanese blades and also includes an Aloe Vera lubrication strip.  It also features a longer ergonomic handle designed to provide better grip and control while shaving.

“The product has been developed keeping Indian grooming habits and consumer preferences in mind, where affordability, convenience, and reliable performance remain key purchase drivers,” the company further added.

Advertisement

VI-JOHN is targeting consumers who currently rely on basic shaving products with the new offering.

Commenting on the development, Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI-JOHN Group, said, “At VI-JOHN, we have always believed that quality grooming should be accessible to every consumer. Shaving is an everyday ritual for millions of Indian men, and we saw an opportunity to introduce a product that delivers both comfort and value.”

“With the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, we aim to offer consumers a reliable grooming solution that combines quality, performance, and affordability. This launch also reflects our larger vision of democratising quality grooming and expanding VI-JOHN’s presence across the shaving ecosystem,” he further added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts