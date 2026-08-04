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Home / Business / VI-JOHN launches Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor at ₹20, expands presence in affordable grooming segment

VI-JOHN launches Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor at ₹20, expands presence in affordable grooming segment

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ANI
Updated At : 06:53 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): VI-JOHN has strengthened its grooming portfolio with a comfortable, value-driven shaving solution for the mass market.

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Reinforcing its commitment to making quality grooming accessible to a wider base of consumers, VI-JOHN has announced the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, an affordable shaving solution designed to deliver a smooth, comfortable, and reliable shaving experience for the mass Indian market. Priced at just ₹20, the razor aims to bridge the gap between low-cost disposable razors and premium multi-blade systems by offering improved shaving performance at an accessible price point.

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The launch marks VI-JOHN's strategic entry into the affordable razor category as the brand continues to strengthen its presence across the broader men's grooming ecosystem. Building on its strong legacy in shaving preparations and grooming products, the company aims to make upgraded shaving experiences accessible to consumers across urban, semi-urban, and rural India.

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Speaking on the launch, Ashutosh Chaudharie, GM Marketing, VI-JOHN Group, said, "At VI-JOHN, we have always believed that quality grooming should be accessible to every consumer. Shaving is an everyday ritual for millions of Indian men, and we saw an opportunity to introduce a product that delivers both comfort and value. With the launch of the VI-JOHN Shave Pro Twin Blade Razor, we aim to offer consumers a reliable grooming solution that combines quality, performance, and affordability. This launch also reflects our larger vision of democratising quality grooming and expanding VI-JOHN's presence across the shaving ecosystem."

The razor features two super sharp Japanese blades designed to provide a closer and more precise shave with minimal effort. It also includes an Aloe Vera lubrication strip that helps soothe the skin, improve glide, and reduce irritation during shaving. Additionally, the razor's longer ergonomic handle offers better grip and control, improving stability and helping minimise the risk of nicks and cuts during everyday use.

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The product has been developed keeping Indian grooming habits and consumer preferences in mind, where affordability, convenience, and reliable performance remain key purchase drivers. With a large proportion of consumers still relying on basic shaving solutions, VI-JOHN identified a strong opportunity to introduce a better-quality razor that balances comfort, performance, and value.

India's grooming market continues to see growing demand for affordable yet effective grooming products, particularly across Tier 2, Tier 3, and rural markets where grooming awareness and aspirations are steadily rising. With nearly 65% of India's population residing in semi-urban and rural areas.

With the launch of Shave Pro, VI-JOHN continues to strengthen its commitment to delivering affordable, reliable, and accessible grooming solutions for Indian consumers. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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