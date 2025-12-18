DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Vi subsidiary VITIL completes Rs 3,300 crore fundraise via issuance of NCD

Vi subsidiary VITIL completes Rs 3,300 crore fundraise via issuance of NCD

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:36 PM Dec 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] December 18 (ANI): Vi (Vodafone Idea) on Thursday announced the successful fundraise of Rs 3,300 crore through the issuance of unlisted, unrated, secured Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs), issued by Vodafone Idea Telecom Infrastructure Limited (VITIL), its subsidiary entity.

Advertisement

The fundraise saw strong interest exceeding the NCD issuance, from a diversified group of marquee investors, including large Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs), Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).

Advertisement

The proceeds from this issuance will be utilized by VITIL to repay its payment obligations to Vi. This will enable Vi to bolster its capex and support business growth.

Advertisement

Speaking on the development, Abhijit Kishore, CEO, Vi said, "This fresh fundraise reinforces investor confidence in our strategy and long-term vision. This capital strengthens our momentum as we continue to scale our network and enhance services for our customers. Discussions relating to long-term debt raise to support capex are ongoing with banks."

JM Financial Products Ltd. acted as the exclusive Debt Arranger in relation to this fundraise. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts