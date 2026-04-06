Viasat Announces 'Space for Good' India Edition for 2026

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New Delhi [India], April 6: Viasat Inc. a global communications company, announced the global expansion of the Viasat: Space for Good Challenge, its premier global STEM initiative designed to inspire university students to develop sustainable space solutions to improve life on Earth. Building on the success of the 2025 program, the next iteration will span the United States, United Kingdom & Ireland, India, and for the first time, Australia throughout 2026 and 2027.

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India: Returning to a global tech hub

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Also, following a successful debut, the Viasat: Space for Good Challenge returns to India to tap into the country's world-class engineering talent.

- Applications open: June 8, 2026

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- Grand finals: October 27, 2026 - New Delhi, India

Gautam Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India said, "Bringing 'Viasat: Space for Good' back to India for a second year reflects our deep commitment to this dynamic technology landscape. The innovation we witnessed from students last year was truly exceptional, and we look forward to seeing how this year's participants build on our mission of digital inclusion to develop meaningful, sustainable space-solutions for India and the world."

The Viasat: Space for Good challenge empowers the next generation of innovators to think critically about space sustainability--from orbital debris mitigation to leveraging satellite connectivity for social and environmental impact. Participants move through a rigorous three-stage process: concept articulation, digital refinement, and a final pitch to a panel of industry experts who evaluate technical feasibility, design, and policy implications.

As Viasat continues to build on and strengthen its commitments globally, the 2026 program places a spotlight on the Asia-Pacific region, fostering local talent to solve both regional and global challenges.

Empowering the next generation

While the program's immediate focus is on upcoming events in India and Australia, it is slated to include the United States and the United Kingdom & Ireland in 2027. Across all regions, winning students will receive monetary prizes and mentorship from Viasat's global experts, furthering their education and potential contributions to the field of space technology.

Rebecca Grattan, Chief People and Culture Officer, Viasat said, "Space technology touches nearly every aspect of our daily lives--from how we travel, communicate, and ensure safety. By expanding the challenge to Australia and returning to India, we are reinforcing our commitment to developing talent and advancing solutions that deliver meaningful, space-based impact on a global scale, across land, in the air, or at sea."

How to participate

Visit viasat.com/VSFG to learn more about the program and get involved.

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