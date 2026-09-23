VIBE Movie Cast Brings Bollywood Energy to GL Bajaj: A Memorable Day for GLBians

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 23: The GL Bajaj campus turned into a lively Bollywood celebration when the cast of the action-comedy film VIBE visited GL Bajaj Institute of Technology & Management, Greater Noida.

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Actors Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir became the centre of attention as they interacted with students and joined the campus celebrations.

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For GLBIANS, the visit was more than just a celebrity appearance.

It became a day filled with music, dance, selfies, autographs, handshakes, photographs and memories to share with friends.

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The energy across the campus reflected the excitement of students who got the opportunity to meet actors they had seen on screen.

VIBE Cast Receives a Warm Welcome from GLBIANS

The arrival of Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir brought excitement across the GL Bajaj campus.

Students gathered to welcome the actors and became part of the special celebration.

The atmosphere quickly became energetic as students cheered for the stars and looked forward to seeing them up close.

For many GLBIANS, meeting the cast in person was a different experience from watching them on screen.

The actors' presence brought a sense of excitement to the campus and allowed students to create their own memories with the stars.

Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir Interact with Students

One of the most memorable parts of the visit was the interaction between the VIBE cast and students.

Students got the opportunity to meet the actors, exchange handshakes and share the excitement of the moment.

The interaction created an informal and energetic atmosphere where students could enjoy being around the cast and capture the experience through photographs and videos.

The visit also gave students a chance to see a different side of the actors beyond their film appearances.

VIBE Cast Dances to “Aisi Meri Vibe”

The excitement reached another level when the VIBE cast danced to the film's title track, “Aisi Meri Vibe.”

Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir brought the energy of the song to the GL Bajaj campus.

Their performance quickly became one of the highlights of the event, with students cheering and enjoying the moment.

The performance created a lively connection between the film and the audience on campus.

Students captured the dance through videos, photographs and social media reels, making the moment part of their own campus memories.

Selfies with Bollywood Stars Become a Special Memory

For GLBIANS, getting a selfie with the VIBE cast was one of the most exciting parts of the day.

Students took photographs and selfies with Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir.

Some students also captured group photographs with their friends, creating memories that they could take back with them after the event.

The cameras kept clicking as students made the most of the opportunity to stand alongside the actors.

Autographs and Handshakes Make the Experience Personal

The excitement was not limited to photographs.

Students also got the opportunity to collect autographs and exchange handshakes with the visiting actors.

These simple moments made the celebrity visit feel more personal and memorable for the students.

For students who follow Hindi cinema, receiving an autograph or shaking hands with an actor can become a small but meaningful memory of their college years.

The Campus Turns into a Celebration

With music, dance, and the presence of the VIBE cast, the GL Bajaj campus took on a celebratory atmosphere.

Students participated enthusiastically throughout the event.

From cheering during the performance to taking selfies and making reels, GLBIANS remained at the heart of the celebration.

The event also became an opportunity for students to enjoy a shared experience with their classmates.

The excitement spread across the campus as students discussed the performances, photographs, and interactions with the actors.

VIBE Connects Cinema with Campus Life

A film promotion on a college campus creates a different kind of connection between cinema and its audience.

Instead of experiencing the film only through screens, students got the opportunity to see the actors in person and participate in an interactive celebration.

The presence of the VIBE cast made the film feel closer to the student community.

For GLBIANS, the event became a combination of entertainment, interaction and campus experience.

More Than a Celebrity Visit

The visit of the VIBE cast was not simply about meeting popular actors. It became an experience that students could enjoy together and remember as part of their college journey.

College life includes academics, projects, and career preparation, but it also includes the experiences students share with their friends.

Events like this create opportunities for students to step outside their regular classroom routine and enjoy something different.

The VIBE celebration added one such memorable experience to campus life at GL Bajaj.

A Special Day for GLBIANS

The visit of Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir gave GLBIANS plenty of moments to remember.

The cast's performance on “Aisi Meri Vibe,” interactions with students, selfies, autographs, handshakes and photographs turned the day into a lively celebration.

For students, the biggest takeaway was the experience of seeing the stars up close and being part of a campus event that brought together cinema, music and student energy.

A Memory

Some college memories are created inside classrooms, while others happen during the experiences that bring an entire campus together.

The VIBE cast's visit became one of those moments for GLBIANS.

From the first cheers to the last selfie, students experienced a day filled with entertainment, excitement and interaction.

With Kunal Kemmu, Sparsh Shrivastava and Vanshika Dhir bringing the energy of VIBE to the GL Bajaj campus, the celebration became a memorable part of student life, one filled with music, smiles, photographs and moments that GLBIANS could carry with them long after the event ended.

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