Vibez Estates Sells Out Rs. 32-Cr 'Vibez Manor'; Partners With a 5-Star Hospitality Brand to Institutionalize Branded Vacation Estates

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Vibez Estates, a pioneer in India’s managed farmland and agro-realty sector, announces the 100% sell-out and Phase 1 completion of Vibez Manor, a 12-acre luxury managed farmland community in Santhapura, Sakleshpur. Built with a total project outlay of Rs. 32 crore, the development marks a decisive shift in non-urban real estate, partnering with a 5-star hospitality partner to transform conventional agricultural plots into fully serviced, cash-generating vacation estates.

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Scandinavian Design Blends with Regenerative Agroforestry As opposed to the conventional arrangement of plots in the countryside, Vibez Manor, designed by Manjunath and Chaithra architects from Studio White scape, brings in the minimalist Scandinavian architectural style into the area, making for a sharp juxtaposition with the rich Western Ghats terrain. The 12-acre property lies on an established plantation ecology that houses Arabica coffee, black pepper plants, and canopy of Silver Oak and Jackfruit trees.

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In order to provide residents with an impeccable living experience, Vibez Estates has already done all the civil works in Phase 1. These include paved roads inside, boundary fencing, 24-hour security posts, water distribution systems, underground utility systems, and solar grid integration.

Hospitality-Grade Infrastructure & Experience-Led Ownership Phase 1 includes the provision of recreational facilities at the site itself, such as an open air swimming pool, separate indoor and outdoor gaming areas, and a distinctive restaurant.

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Through the operation by a 5-star hospitality partner, Vibez Manor removes the burden of operating separately owned land. The owners have the advantage of institutional quality maintenance, concierge services, and a rental pool mechanism through which they can earn revenue out of their estates as boutique eco-tourism accommodation.

"As India’s HNIs grow increasingly drawn to nature-connected, experience-led assets, the future of land ownership lies in structured ecosystems that combine hospitality-grade service, transparent management, and genuine long-term value," said Ashwin Kumar, Founder & Managing Director of Vibez Estates. "With Phase 1 of Vibez Manor selling out completely, we are proving that buyers no longer want a passive real estate purchase. They want land and lifestyle without the burden of running it themselves. By delivering this project on time and integrating it with a 5-star hospitality engine, we ensure that every plot operates as a legally sound, operationally self-sustaining, and financially rewarding asset."

Following the complete sell-out of Phase 1, Vibez Estates confirmed that Phase 2 of Vibez Manor will officially begin development activities from 1st of December, bringing much-anticipated additional inventory to the market.

About Vibez Estates

Founded in 2009 in Bengaluru, Vibez Estates is redefining luxury vacation-home ownership in India through branded villa estates and resort-integrated living, building on its established foundation in managed farmland and agro-realty. Led by Founder & Managing Director Ashwin Kumar and Director Shubha Vinay, the company has successfully delivered 25 managed estates, spanning over 1,100 acres and serving 1,100+ owners across Karnataka's most scenic landscapes.

Vibez Estates' portfolio spans three complementary verticals: Luxury Branded Villas, Managed Farmland, and ROI-Driven Projects. The company utilizes an in-house AgriTech ERP platform for 100% hands-off ownership and has recently expanded into major branded luxury hospitality to manage its flagship estates.

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