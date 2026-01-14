VIBGYOR Group of Schools Announces the First Edition of Its Literature Festival

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India's leading K-12 education networks, is set to host the first edition of the VIBGYOR Lit Fest, a dedicated literature festival at VIBGYOR High, Malad East, on Saturday, 17 January 2026, from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm. The festival reflects the Group's commitment to creating learning spaces that nurture curiosity, creativity and meaningful engagement beyond the classroom with Dr. Devdutt Pattanaik as the Guest of Honour.

Designed as a celebration of literature and ideas, the VIBGYOR Lit Fest will bring together students, parents, educators and creative professionals to engage with stories through interactive and participative formats. The festival aims to strengthen reading habits while enabling learners to think critically, articulate perspectives, and explore storytelling across genres.

The inauguration will be done by Founder and Chairman, Mr Rustom Kerawala and Vice Chairperson, Ms Kavita Kerawala. Dr. Devdutt Pattanaik will address students at the opening session. The event will also feature a line-up of speakers, including Dr. Mickey Mehta, Ms. Savitha Rao, Ms. Sanaya Irani and Mr. Rahul Saini, who will participate in sessions across the day, contributing diverse perspectives on literature, creativity and learning. Dr Devdut would be the guest of honour.

The day-long programme will feature a variety of interactive formats, including author conversations exploring the craft of storytelling, book review sessions to strengthen analytical thinking and creative workshops where students can visually and narratively express their ideas. Activities such as comic creation studios, book cover design workshops and dedicated writing zones will offer hands-on learning experiences, while book exchanges and curated shows will introduce learners to a wide spectrum of literary genres.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "At VIBGYOR, we see literature as a powerful tool for shaping independent thought, empathy and expression. The VIBGYOR Lit Fest is an extension of our belief in experiential learning where students engage deeply with ideas, stories and creativity. Through this platform, we hope to nurture a genuine love for reading while giving children the space to imagine, question and create beyond the confines of textbooks and screens."

Adding a modern and experiential dimension, Myra Multimedia will conduct workshops that enable learners to explore storytelling through visual and multimedia formats, offering new ways to interpret and present narratives. Amar Chitra Katha (ACK Comics) will also conduct workshops on Creative Writing and Comic Making, where students will write and draw alongside the artist while gaining insights into the history and creation of characters from Tinkle, including Suppandi and Shambu.

As the inaugural edition takes shape, the VIBGYOR Lit Fest stands as a celebration of language, ideas and creativity, bringing learners closer to the timeless power of storytelling while giving them the space to explore their own narratives.

