VIBGYOR Group of Schools Hosts 15th Edition of Model United Nations, Igniting Youth Leadership on Climate Action

Powerful debates, simulations, and fireside chats underscore the urgency of climate leadership Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India The VIBGYOR Group of Schools, one of India’s premier K-12 education networks, successfully hosted the 15th edition of its flagship event, VIBGYOR Model United Nations (VIBGYOR MUN), from June 25 to 28, 2025, at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Marking a significant milestone, the Quindecinnial Edition centred around the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action, inspiring youth to confront one of the world’s most urgent challenges through diplomacy, leadership, and collaboration. The conference was inaugurated by Dr. Vedprakash Mishra, a renowned academician and public health expert, who urged student delegates to become fearless advocates for climate resilience and global cooperation.

With participation from over 700 students representing more than 41 schools across India and overseas, VIBGYOR MUN 2025 was a vibrant forum for dialogue, critical thinking, and solution-building. Across eleven sessions and seven dynamic committees—including COP30, SPECPOL, UNICEF, the Security Council, and Lok Sabha—students addressed pressing topics such as equitable climate finance, disaster risk reduction, and balancing national interests with global environmental goals.

Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, stated, “It was incredibly heartening to witness the passion and dedication shown by the students during the 15th VIBGYOR MUN. This year, it felt especially meaningful. The conversations around climate were not just informed—they were deeply personal. These students weren’t discussing abstract policies; they were standing up for their future and for a planet they genuinely care about. What moved me most was their ability to approach such a critical global issue with empathy, clarity, and conviction. It reminded us that real leadership doesn’t emerge from authority—it is born from awareness, courage, and the will to act even when the odds are overwhelming.” Highlights of VIBGYOR MUN 2025 included: • The MUN Colosseum: A high-stakes debate among Executive Board members on the politics of welfare schemes & economic relief programmes.

• Fireside Chats to help students gain a deeper understanding of how global environmental challenges are addressed.

• A midnight crisis simulation, testing students’ strategic thinking and teamwork under real-time pressure.

• A vibrant student-led press conference and socio-cultural evening, fostering community spirit and celebration.

The event culminated in a powerful closing ceremony, graced by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman, and Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, who encouraged participants to translate their learnings into sustained action for a more equitable, climate-conscious world. As the curtains close on the 15th edition, VIBGYOR MUN 2025 leaves behind more than resolutions—it sparks a legacy of hope, urgency, and student-led action to build a better planet.

About VIBGYOR Group of Schools Founded in 2004, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, recognised as Best Education Brand of 2023 by The Economic Times, followed by the BW Education Top Education Brands Award 2024 for Academic Excellence in K-12, is a leading network of K-12 schools known for its academic excellence for over two decades. The Group offers a unique range of world-class educational programs for the holistic development of students in curricular and co-curricular studies across all its schools. Under the leadership of Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, Founder Chairman of the institution, VIBGYOR Group of Schools is nurturing the academic growth and development of over 50,000 students nationwide across its 39 schools in 15 major cities.

VIBGYOR Group of Schools delivers international levels of education in affiliation with ICSE, CBSE and Cambridge International curriculum, from early years education to Grade 12.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: VIBGYOR Group of Schools celebrates a milestone by hosting the 15th edition of Model United Nations.

