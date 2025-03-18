VIBGYOR High, Gurugram Successfully Hosts Minithon 2025, Promoting Fitness and Community Engagement

VMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 18: VIBGYOR High, Gurugram, a leading institution known for its commitment to holistic education, successfully hosted its much-anticipated Women's Day Minithon 2025 on March 8, 2025. The event, which commenced at 6:00 AM, took place at the school's campus and brought together students, parents, fitness enthusiasts, and community members in a celebration of health, wellness, and sportsmanship.

The Minithon featured multiple race categories, including 1 km, 2 km, 3 km, and 5 km runs, ensuring inclusivity for all age groups and fitness levels. With over 500 participants taking part, the event was free and open to everyone, reflecting VIBGYOR High's dedication to fostering an active and engaged community.

The occasion was honoured by notable guests who exemplify perseverance and brilliance. Their remarkable stories of tenacity and triumph inspired everyone and reinforced the virtues of dedication, fitness, and discipline. Their participation heightened the event's significance, creating a lasting impression on everyone.

Popular social media influencers were also in attendance, capturing the adrenaline, joy, and community spirit of the Minithon. Their digital reach extended the enthusiasm of the event beyond the track, inspiring many more to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle.

Reflecting on the success of the Minithon, Veena Gaur, Principal, VIBGYOR High, Gurugram, stated, "At VIBGYOR High, we believe in providing a well-rounded educational experience that extends beyond academics. The Minithon is a testament to our commitment to physical fitness and holistic development. Through this initiative, we aimed to instill the values of perseverance, teamwork, and a passion for sports in our students and the wider community."

About VIBGYOR High, Gurugram: Inspiring Excellence in Education

Founded in 2004 by Rustom Kerawalla, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools has been at the forefront of shaping India's education landscape. With 39 schools across 14 cities, including Gurugram, the institution is built on the philosophy of Enthuse, Enlighten, and Empower. Since its launch in 2019, VIBGYOR High, Gurugram, has been offering a dynamic learning experience, following the CBSE curriculum while incorporating key aspects of NEP 2020. With small class sizes and tech-enabled classrooms, students receive personalized attention in a forward-thinking environment.

The school takes a holistic approach to education, seamlessly integrating the best practices of CBSE, CISCE, and CIE with a strong focus on sports and performing arts. Expert sports coaches and arts specialists nurture students' talents in music, dance, theatre, and filmmaking. Signature events like the VIBGYOR Model United Nations, Junior Olympics, and VIVA inter-school competitions provide students with platforms to showcase their skills and connect with peers on a global stage.

As part of the AMPERSAND Group, VIBGYOR High, Gurugram, continues to raise the bar in academic excellence while instilling values of global citizenship and leadership. With a thriving community of over 550 families, the school remains dedicated to innovation, safety, and an education that prepares students for the future.

For more information visit: https://www.vibgyorhigh.com/school/gurugram/cbse/sector-67

