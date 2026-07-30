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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 30: Pride India Awards honoured surgeons, founders and educators at the Indian Icon and Telangana Awards 2026 in Hyderabad. The youngest name on the list was nine years old.

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Read the Indian Icon Awards 2026 citation list from top to bottom and it starts to sound like a directory of things you did not know were professions.

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There is an award for robotic hernia surgery. One for canine training. One for marine algal biotechnology. Elevator systems. Hologram communication. A federation devoted to a chess variant played on an unusual board.

And then, without ceremony, a line that reads: Young Prodigy of the Year, Music and Creative Innovation. Victoria Isaac (Victoriastic).

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The recipient had turned nine.

Pride India Awards stages the Indian Icon Awards and the Telangana Awards on the same night, and this year's edition filled the Institution of Engineers auditorium in Hyderabad with several hundred people whose citations had taken most of a working life to earn. Vinaykumar Narayanaswamy, who founded the platform and runs it as managing director, has said the intention is to mark persistence rather than to distribute silverware. There was a film presence on the guest list as well: the actor Hebah Patel attended as celebrity guest, with Babu Rao of Cafe Niloufer and Elton Nathon also present.

None of which describes an easy audience for a primary-school-age soloist. Long ceremonies flatten a room. Three hours of applauding people you have never met and the phones start coming out.

She walked on to a wall of light, an LED screen carrying white line drawings of violins, each of them taller than she is, and began.

The phones went away.

Then the hall came up. Not the polite vertical shuffle that ends every awards ceremony, but an ovation given while she was still playing, by an audience that had arrived expecting to be the accomplished people in the building. The guests brought in to lend the evening its glamour stood along with everyone else. Film actors are used to being the reason a room turns around. That night they were part of the room.

She is a small performer and she uses the whole stage, moving as she plays rather than standing at a mark, which is unusual in a violinist of any age and disarming in one who has to reach up to a microphone. The surgeons and the engineers had spent the evening being told what each other had built. For four or five minutes they were simply an audience.

The second half of the citation

The interesting word in her award is not "prodigy". Prodigies are common enough at prize-givings. The interesting word is "innovation", and it is the reason her name belonged on a list otherwise dominated by surgeons and engineers.

Consider what she has actually made rather than what she has played.

She invented a performance discipline. After a skating competition in 2024 she began playing instruments live while moving on roller skates, a form she now calls Skate-Dance Music. The idea was hers; her parents let her test it with her skating coach watching. Seven minutes of Vivaldi's The Four Seasons, delivered on wheels, is the version of it that best explains the citation, and no violinist younger has been recorded doing it.

She built a record rather than performed one. The Guinness World Records title she carries, Youngest Music Producer (Female), was not awarded for playing. It was awarded for construction: twelve tracks of Musically Fantastic, written, arranged, recorded and mixed by a child of eight years and 160 days with no studio team standing behind her. The certificate arrived in Chennai last October, and only after Guinness had turned earlier versions of the claim away more than once.

And she incorporated. Victoriastic Limited is a registered company with an independent music label underneath it, which makes her the youngest music entrepreneur recorded as having launched one.

Three inventions, in other words: a form, a body of work, and a business. That is a different kind of entry from a competition win, and it is what the phrase "creative innovation" was doing on a Hyderabad stage.

The rest of the file

The supporting record is substantial and mostly national. The India Book of Records lists her four separate times; the entries include nineteen instruments played inside seventeen minutes, a professional band's stage shared before she turned nine, and a three-year tally of sixty-two solo performances at district, state and national level. She has skate-danced to gold at all three of those levels in two consecutive years.

Internationally, Classical Music Stars placed her first among violinists and the World's Best Musicians Competition made her a laureate. Domestically, 2026 has brought her a Femina cover, a Rotary Club of Chennai Spotlight young achiever award, and, since Hyderabad, further honours in Chennai and Bengaluru.

Where the violin goes when nobody is filming

The part of her week that generates no certificates involves care homes and palliative wards.

She calls it Melodies of Memories: unpaid live violin for elderly residents and patients nearing the end of their lives, played in institutions and community halls across Chennai. She wants it constituted as a foundation. It is the work behind her Changemaker Impact Award, given under the Heroes of Tomorrow campaign conducted with the United Nations, and it predates most of the trophies.

Her music has also been put to civic use. The Chengalpattu district administration commissioned her to record the district anthem for its voter-awareness drive before the state elections, and Collector Malathi Helen's office ran it in the campaign.

In Hyderabad, on a list of people recognised for making things that did not previously exist, none of that looked out of place. She simply happened to be the only one on it who still needed help reaching the microphone.

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