VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 24: VideoCX.io, India's leading Video KYC and Video Banking platforms and a pioneer of Personal Discussion on Video (Video PD) since 2018, today announced the launch of its AI-powered Video PD module, further strengthening the credit underwriting process across Indian Banks and Lenders.

Advertisement

Since the peak adoption of remote credit verification during the pandemic, Video PD has evolved into a default channel for underwriting across the industry. The approach allows lenders to assess customers remotely while reducing turnaround time, improving operational efficiency, and maintaining auditability and compliance.

Advertisement

Adding intelligence to the mature process of Video PD

Using the VideoCX.io platform, credit officers can send a video calling link to customers on SMS and Email, and customers just have to enter their details and get connected over a browser without app downloads for a secured video call. It enables credit officers to:

Advertisement

* Record the entire conversation

* Validate residential or business locations

* Inspect premises, inventory, vehicles, or property

* Capture and verify photo Ids

* Cross-check details with third-party databases

* Collect supporting documents digitally

Everything today gets delivered in 10 mins, so why not loans. Video PD enables much faster decision making and dispersal, helping lenders process more files, and significantly reduce the cost and complexity of field operations.

Using AI for better decision making

With VideoCX.io launching the AI powered Video PD module today, the complete recorded video call transcript will be available to the credit team using speech to text. The transcript would help the credit team quickly analyze the discussion and use relevant information.

VideoCX.io is currently supporting English and Hindi languages and would add most Indian languages over the next few months.

The AI engine intelligently separates customer and credit officer dialogue and identifies key entities such as: Customer name, Employer details, Address, Salary, Designation, Loan requirement

These structured data points are made available independently to accelerate review and approval workflows.

The platform also summarizes the complete conversation using Gen AI to help the credit officers and reviewers quickly know the crux of the credit interview.

With increasing scale and regulatory scrutiny, lenders need underwriting processes that are not just fast, but also consistent, reviewable, and audit-ready," said Kaizad Shroff, Business Headat VideoCX.io. "By combining Video PD with AI-driven transcription, entity extraction, and summarization, we are helping credit teams reduce manual effort, improve review quality, and handle higher volumes without compromising on risk controls."

VideoCX.io is a multi-tiered partner with Amazon Web Services. They are an ISV Accelerate partner, Chime SDK partner, Enterprise connect partner and the launch partner for the recently started AWS India Marketplace. 100% of VideoCX.io's 75 customers on AWS today.

Their AI foray is powered by AWS Bedrock, AWS Transcribe and an inhouse built transcription engine. Their list of AI features also includes Face Match, Deepfake and Liveness detection using Amazon Rekognition.

Supporting every major lending use case at scale

Today, over 16 kinds of loans are processed using VideoCX.io's Video PD module. Business Loan, Loan Against Property (LAP), Supply Chain Finance, FRMU, Personal loan, Housing loan, Mortgage loan, SME/MSME Loan, Farm & Agri Loan, Auto Loan, Microfinance Loan, Education Loan, Rural Mobility Loan, Gold-backed / Secured Loans, and MLAP.

VideoCX.io also powers Contact Point Verification process for merchant onboarding.

VideoCX.io today processes over 300,000 Video PDs a month for over 75+ FSI companies. Their customer list includes ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Capital, Aditya Birla Capital, IDFC First Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, HDB Financial Services, Hero Housing, LnT Financial and more. With over 7 years of enterprise experience, the VideoCX.io platform offers all other requirements which this sector requires like AD integration, white labelling, LOS integration, live dashboards, info sec clearance and data hosting in banks account.

Over 85% of Video KYCs in India are also processed by VideoCX.io today, and companies like AU Bank, Ujjivan Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Life, Aditya Birla Sunlife, PNB Metlife are already using their video banking and servicing module to reduce their branch traffic and give customers the ease of connecting with officials from their home or office.

To know more please write to contact@videocx.io

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)