Vidhi Kasliwal’s ‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’ Released on Landmarc Entertainment YouTube Channel with 15 Festival Recognitions

A fabric can become part of a family’s memories: a first school uniform, a carefully chosen suit, a length of cloth bought for a special occasion. Behind one of India’s most familiar textile names was a man who understood what these purchases meant to ordinary households. ‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’, produced by filmmaker Vidhi Kasliwal, brings his story to the screen. Celebrating the life and legacy of Shri Shambhu Kumar Kasliwal, the documentary has now been released on Landmarc Entertainment’s YouTube channel, with recognition across 15 film festivals.

The documentary is available in two languages: in English as ‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’ and in Hindi as ‘Kapda Udyog Ke Bhishma Pitamah’, bringing his story to a wider audience.

Leading its festival honours is the Best International Documentary award at the HOHE International Film Festival in Germany. The film has also earned a finalist placement at the East Village New York Film Festival, a semi-finalist placement at the Mindfield Film Festival, Albuquerque, and a nomination at the Ayodhya International Film Festival.

Its festival journey further includes official selections at the MegaFlix Movie Award, Global INDIE Filmmaker Awards, Blockbusted, International Celebration of Cinema, Lightning Awards, Standish Village Film Festival, Rural Reels, Flyswat Movie Awards, Phoenix Entertainment Awards, Gloucestershire Film Awards and Freeze Peach Film Festival.

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Presented by Landmarc Films, directed by Yash Gaikwad, and written and creatively directed by Gautam Pemmaraju, the short documentary opens a window into the life of an entrepreneur whose work became part of the way India dressed. For Vidhi Kasliwal, it is also a deeply personal tribute to her grandfather.

Alongside his elder brother, Shri Shambhu Kumar Kasliwal helped establish S.Kumars as a household name. His contribution to making affordable and durable polyester-blended fabrics accessible to middle and lower-income families grew from a clear conviction: quality should be within reach of the people who needed it.

His guiding philosophy, to offer the best possible quality at the lowest possible price, connected enterprise with an understanding of everyday aspirations. A purchase had to justify the money spent on it. A fabric had to last. A name had to earn the confidence of the family choosing it.

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‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’ explores the determination behind that promise, tracing his journey from a young textile trader to a respected figure in India’s textile industry. It also makes room for the relationships, challenges and personal convictions that shaped his decisions.

“Making this documentary has been deeply personal for me. My grandfather’s journey was not merely about building a textile business. It was about integrity, courage, relationships and creating something that could become a part of people’s everyday lives. Through this film, we hope audiences discover the man behind this extraordinary Indian legacy,” says Vidhi Kasliwal.

That closeness gives the documentary its emotional centre. The familiar public identity of an industrialist is accompanied by a granddaughter’s desire to preserve the values she associates with him. The film considers what a family inherits through a life well lived: habits of thought, a sense of responsibility and principles that continue to guide another generation.

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Yash Gaikwad’s restrained, intimate visual treatment and Gautam Pemmaraju’s writing and creative direction bring the focus to the person behind the enterprise. Together, they shape a portrait rooted in family, work and the patient building of trust.

These 15 festival recognitions bring wider attention to a story with distinctly Indian roots and a human appeal that travels across borders: the desire to build something useful, honour a promise and leave behind work that continues to matter.

With its release on Landmarc Entertainment’s YouTube channel, ‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’/ 'Kapda Udyog Ke Bhishma Pitamah' invites audiences to discover Shri Shambhu Kumar Kasliwal beyond the name of the institution he helped build. It preserves the story of a man whose legacy can be found in both his family’s memories and the everyday lives his work touched.

Watch the English version, ‘The Grand Old Man of Indian Textiles’: https://youtu.be/zLl5XSz-bAc

Watch the Hindi version, ‘Kapda Udyog Ke Bhishma Pitamah’: https://youtu.be/R28uuihMKWw?si=nwwf5NtKm4h-6jcq

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

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