DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Vidhyoday Creates History In CA Results 2025

Vidhyoday Creates History In CA Results 2025

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:25 PM Nov 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 22: Vidhyoday Institute has once again established new benchmarks in commerce education with an exceptional performance in the CA Intermediate Results 2025.

Advertisement

Out of 360 students trained in the September 2025 exam, an impressive 167 students have successfully cleared the examination. This milestone takes the institute's overall tally to 670 successful students out of 1,512 trained over the last four attempts -- marking a record-breaking achievement for Central India's most result-oriented CA coaching institute.

Advertisement

Record-Breaking Achievements

Total Students Trained (Last 4 Attempts): 1,512

Advertisement

Total Selections: 670 (Highest-ever record)

All India Ranks (Last 3 Attempts): 11 -- all subjects taught exclusively at Vidhyoday

(AIRs secured: 10, 15, 22, 24, 28, 31, 35, 35, 43, 48 & 49)

93 students achieved 400+ marks

1300+ Exemptions (60+ Marks) across subjects

Pass Percentage:

Both Groups - 45.43% (vs ICAI average of Rs 12%)

Single Group - 33.8% (vs ICAI average of Rs 18.6%)

These results underline Vidhyoday's consistent performance and its growing reputation as a center of academic excellence for aspiring Chartered Accountants in Central India.

Commenting on the achievement, CA Aayush Vijayvargiya and CA Anubhav Jain, Directors of Vidhyoday Institute said: Our students have not only cleared exams but rewritten history once again. Their dedication, coupled with our faculty's unwavering commitment, has made this extraordinary success possible. These results reflect our mission -- to make CA education more structured, stress-free, and truly successful."

Admissions Open

Admissions are now open for the upcoming "Vidhyoday Success Batch." Aspiring CA students can visit Vidhyoday Institute's official website or social media pages to learn more and join the region's most trusted commerce learning ecosystem and be a part of the revolution in CA/CS coaching.

Website: https://vidhyoday.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts