Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18: Welspun, one of India's leading home textile brands, is proud to announce the onboarding of renowned actress Vidya Balan as its new brand ambassador. Known for her authenticity, strong values, and thoughtful choice, both on and off-screen. Vidya Balan perfectly embodies the brand's ethos of quality, trust, and innovative products.

With a legacy of delivering innovative and quality home solutions, Welspun has consistently focused on enhancing the everyday lives of its consumers. In Vidya Balan, the brand finds a natural fit, someone who stands for integrity, reliability, and substance. Her grounded persona and belief in meaningful partnerships mirror Welspun's own commitment to offering products that solve real-life problems with care and consistency.

As part of this association, Vidya Balan will be seen in upcoming 360-degree marketing campaign for the brand. The brand films will spotlight Welspun's product promise of durability, comfort and innovation, and everyday relevance across its wide range of home textile offerings.

Saumil Mehta, President & Business head of domestic home textile of Welspun Global Brands, said - "Welspun's vision of 'Har Ghar Welspun' is about making trusted quality accessible to every Indian home. As millions of consumers move from unbranded to branded choices, we see a powerful opportunity to lead with authenticity and value. Vidya Balan embodies that spirit--grounded, relatable, and inspiring--which makes her the perfect partner as we expand our reach and deepen our relevance across Bharat."

Pradnya Popade, Head of Marketing - Domestic Home Textile, Welspun Global Brands., said -

"Vidya Balan's authenticity, grounded choices, and Pan India connect make her a natural fit. Her effortless storytelling and the way she connect with audiences at large meaningfully, reflect the kind of relationship we aim to build with our consumers. She resonates with the same values that define our brand trust, relevance, and purpose. At a time when Indian consumers are moving toward smarter, value-driven purchases, Welspun offers products that combine durability, functionality, innovation, making it worth their budget."

Expressing her enthusiasm, Vidya Balan shared:

"I have always believed in associating with brands that stand for something meaningful. Welspun's focus on durability, comfort, and varied design really resonates with me. It's a brand that understands people's daily needs and delivers with sincerity--and I'm proud to be part of this journey."

With this partnership, Welspun aims to deepen its engagement with the modern Indian consumer--one who values authenticity, substance, and a sense of well-being at home.

About Welspun Living Limited

Welspun Living Ltd. (WLL). is part of the $5 billion Indian multinational conglomerate Welspun World. WLL has a strong presence in over 50 countries and is a preferred partner for top global retailers.

Welspun, a subsidiary of WLL, excels in expanding its portfolio both nationally and internationally, boasting India's largest retail distribution network for home textiles. Under WLL, Welspun has strategically ventured into flooring and advanced textiles, offering comprehensive home solutions. Its advanced textiles vertical operates India's largest spun-lace facility, and Welspun Flooring is known for its innovative consumer offerings.

With three state-of-the-art facilities in India, Welspun ensures seamless global distribution of its products. Guided by the principle of Creating Shared Value (CSV), Welspun supports holistic development programs benefiting the environment and communities.

Welspun's vision for India includes a premium brand, SPACES,' known for 'Fabric of Happy Homes' and affordable quality products under the 'Welspun' brand. Through these brands, Welspun continues to transform homes and enhance the lives of consumers worldwide, making quality and comfort accessible to all.

