Vidya Balan Continues to Champion Cancer Screening as 'Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer' Initiative Marks 700 Days of Impact

New Delhi [India], March 26: As the National Ambassador for Sanjeevani: United Against Cancer initiative, actor Vidya Balan has been leading the conversation around the importance of early detection of cancer by shattering taboos and encouraging people to take charge of their health.

Through Vidya's consistent, friendly reminders for cancer screenings, Sanjeevani's fight against cancer has completed over 700 days and the initiative continues to alleviate the fear associated with screenings in the ongoing phase of #TimeNikaaleinScreenKarein campaign.

A new film has been launched as part of the campaign, featuring an interaction between Vidya and her oncologist, Dr. Sewanti Limaye, Director of Medical and Precision Oncology, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. In the film, Dr. Limaye answers all Vidya's questions before her cancer screening and reassures her that it is nothing to fear, parallelly providing viewers with all the necessary information related to the screening process.

As part of #TimeNikaleinScreenKarein campaign under the initiative, internet sensations and actors including Aditi Shrestha, Barkha Bisht, Varun Grover, Kubbra Sait, Vagmita Singh and Aparshakti Khurana also supported the cause and spread the message of the importance of screening for efficient management of cancer that impacts lakhs of people in India every year.

Speaking on the new film, Mr MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer, Federal Bank said, "Cancer screening isn't about fear--it's about taking control. We want to empower people to make informed health choices. With Vidya Balan championing this cause, we believe the message will resonate widely and drive action. Vidya Balan's involvement in the campaign has been pivotal in fostering friendly discussions around cancer screening awareness. This new film also throws light on Vidya's journey and her commitment towards fully immersing herself in pushing the needle regarding cancer awareness and importance of early detection-- from leading conversations, to engaging with people and urging them to step out, to undergo the screening herself, thereby consistently reinforcing the importance of early detection."

Sidharth Saini, COO, News 18 Studios said, "Discussing cancer screening openly remains a challenge in many communities. However, Sanjeevani is breaking this silence and driving a behavioural shift toward prioritizing screening. The objective is clear-- increase early detections and reduce mortalities. With the invaluable support of the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation and Tata Trusts as our Knowledge Partner, this initiative has successfully highlighted the importance of timely cancer screenings throughout its 700+ day journey. Besides mass media communication, through this initiative, we have engaged with 11,000 students in schools and screened over 1,700 women employees across 30+ corporates, furthering our contribution to the collective fight against cancer."

Supported by the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation and News18 Network, with Tata Trusts as Knowledge Partner, 'Sanjeevani-United Against Cancer' has underscored the importance of timely cancer screenings in its 700+ days run so far. Since its inception in September 2023, the initiative has reached over 600 million viewers through the TV network and initiated 13 million social media interactions. The initiative has made a significant impact on over 3,000 lives in Assam and Tirupati, reaching a vast audience through TV, outdoor and social media. The first phase of the extensive campaign #YaadRakheinScreenKarein was amplified through TV, Digital, outdoor and on-ground activities. As part of the initiative, screenings for over 1,700 female employees from 30+ companies were conducted.

In the second phase of the initiative, the #TimeNikaaleinScreenKarein campaign reinforces the commitment to empower individuals with knowledge and unite the nation in the fight against cancer. The highlight was an awareness session at the Princess Diya Kumari Foundation in Jaipur, along with a breast cancer screening camp followed by numerous other cancer awareness workshops in schools, involving 11,000 students from 8 different cities through fun and informative workshops.

The fight against cancer is an uphill battle and Sanjeevani is proving every day that awareness can drive positive action and we are just getting started.

For more details on Sanjeevani - United Against Cancer, click here.

